One Day Out There: Enjoying a Brief Stay at Disney World This Summer

Now that summer vacation is finally here, schools are out, families are traveling, and the Walt Disney World Resort will undoubtedly retain its reputation as one of the most-visited vacation spots in America. While many might be planning weeklong stays at the place where dreams come true, not everyone has that luxury.

Per Phineas and Ferb, there’s 104 days of summer vacation and school comes along just to end it, and it’s a pretty good chance that hundreds of vacationers and tourists want to spend it at Disney. That’s all perfectly fine, but time can be a fickle mistress that isn’t always on our side. So what do you do if you only have one day to enjoy a Disney park?

Related: Lightning Lane Melts Down at Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four core theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), and although Park-Hopping is always an option, choosing just one to visit is always a hard decision. Fortunately, Disney also has one of the most vocal communities to help make that call a little bit easier.

One Day at Disney World

Depending on how many times you’ve visited, your park choice might vary due to taste, time of year, and interests. Whether you’ve been there 100 times or this is your very first time, one day at Disney can still be one of the most magical experiences you can have. If you only have one day to spend at the parks, a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld might have the answer you’re looking for.

Related: Disney Attraction Descends Into Mayhem, Guests Left Desperate After Genie+ Chaos

The question “Which park, if you only have one day?” was asked on the Disney park’s subreddit, and fans were all too quick to offer up their two cents. Although there are over 90 comments on the subject, a strong consensus seems to lean in two directions. As much love as there is for Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios (namely for Galaxy’s Edge), the consensus seems to be leaning toward two other options.

The Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom should be what everyone thinks of when they hear the words “Disney World.” Castles, characters, coasters, and fireworks all wrapped up in one place. Who could ask for anything more?

Related: Comparing Disney World’s Disney Springs and Disneyland’s Downtown Disney

Down in the comments, u/ancj9418 shares precisely what we were thinking when they write,

“You simply can’t go to Disney without going to Magic Kingdom if you’ve never been to Disney. It’s quintessential Disney – close your eyes and what you picture with be MK. The castle, rides, fireworks, shows, characters, treats, etc. There’s really no other answer. Have fun!”

To which u/anfoster13 replies,

“I second this! I tell everyone that can only go for one day to just go see magic kingdom and what it’s all about! It really captures the magic honestly!”

“Capture the magic” should be the reason anyone wants to visit the Disney parks, and no place does that better than the Magic Kingdom. That being said, there’s a reason it’s one of the most popular spots on the property. If potential guests have seen all they want of the traditional Disney experience, they might benefit more by venturing across the lake to the second option.

EPCOT

EPCOT originally separated Walt Disney World from Disneyland, essentially being an experimental park with touches of classic Disney magic thrown in. While the park might have undergone a few changes since first opening its gates, it can still hold its own compared to its older brother, and fans wouldn’t be remiss for spending an entire day here.

Related: Hollywood Studios Faces Massive Makeover, Rebranding Predicted

In their response, u/MSFour-two shows their support for EPCOT but also shares why Magic Kingdom is still in the running.

“Everyone saying MK is not wrong but they are saying that out of sentimental reason. To be fair, that is the reason I would say the same. If you want to experience classic Disney, MK is the answer. If you want to experience a good environment with good rides and good food and drink, I would recommend EPCOT (my favorite)…”

Further down, u/UX_Strategist shares a more practical assessment when they write,

“Magic Kingdom has my sentimental heart, and I’d probably always choose it, but I’m more comfortable at EPCOT. It’s usually less crowded, has great food and gorgeous views (flowers and lake}, a large shopping area, the World Showcase, and Guardians of the Galaxy! I’ve loved watching incoming thunderstorms from the Japan pavilion, coming in over the lake. The storm cloud formations and lighting can be very dramatic. But, I’d still choose MK. So many memories with my children!”

While Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are wonderful choices for any Disney trip, they are only suggestions. Even if it’s just for one day, factors like party size, interests, weather, and reasons for visiting still play a prominent role in the success of your adventure.

Related: Disney Drops Bombshell: Animal Kingdom Park to See Dramatic Changes

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences in the world. One day is simply not enough to contain all the fun and features the parks offer, but it’s still a great way to get a taste before you plan your next visit.

Where would you spend one day at Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!