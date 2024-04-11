Disney Attraction Descends Into Mayhem, Guests Left Desperate After Genie+ Chaos

This Disney Resort has overlayed two iconic attractions to feature new experiences set in the Star Wars universe. But so far, the experience seems to deliver lackluster results thanks to Genie+.

Star Wars: Season of the Force Not So Strong for Guests at Disney Resort

Star Wars: Season of the Force is a limited-time event at Disneyland from April 5–June 2, 2024. The park is transformed into an interstellar playground with themed attractions, new food and merchandise, and unique entertainment offerings during this time.

Season of the Force, a celebration of the Star Wars saga, has begun at Disneyland Park. Running from today through June 2 at Disneyland Park, Season of the Force will see Space Mountain’s iconic attraction transformed into Hyperspace Mountain, along with specially-themed food and beverage, merchandise, and more.

With the overlay commencing at Disneyland, Genie+ has seen an influx of guests purchasing the service to see this experience even quicker, which sometimes causes more problems and solutions.

@ParksAndCons recently visited Disneyland Resort and found out that Genie+ was creating an influx of visitors buying out the service and causing a significant backup in guests wanting to get onto the ride.

Star Tours is one of two rides (the other being the “Hyperspace” overlay to Space Mountain) to get #SeasonoftheForce modifications. The ride features additions from Ahsoka, Andor & Mando. Unfortunately, we had to tap out after waiting 80 minutes & being only a little over halfway to the ride. The quoted wait when entering was 65 minutes, but the focus on majority Genie+ customers was making it it a crawl. We’ll have to try again on a non-work day where we can be here early. – @ParksAndCons on X (Twitter)

The extended wait time, surpassing the initially quoted duration by 15 minutes, is a notable indicator of potential overcrowding at the attraction. This scenario could provoke frustration and discontent among visitors, who might perceive their time as undervalued.

Furthermore, the observation regarding the emphasis on “Genie+” patrons hints at a tiered system within the park, wherein those opting for supplementary services receive preferential treatment. This dichotomy may evoke sentiments of inequity among standard visitors who lack the financial means to access such additional privileges.