One Month Left, Record-Breaking EPCOT Ride Enters Last Days

From The Magic Kingdom to EPCOT and beyond, The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most incredible experiences in the theme park industry, which have revolutionized the world of rides and attractions as we know it. However, even with that kind of reputation, all rides have a lifespan, whether we like it or not.

While many of the park’s icons include the Tomorrowland PeopleMover, Expedition Everest, and Flight of Passage, one ride from Disney Imagineering’s brilliant minds is about to make its final runs before being completely overhauled. Easily a favorite pastime of many EPCOT fans, Test Track at Future World is only a month away from a massive makeover.

Related: Travel The World Without A Passport In EPCOT World Showcase!

Sponsored by Chevrolet, EPCOT’s Test Track allows Disney World guests to put the pedal to the metal by designing their own futuristic vehicles and testing them out on a simulation deck before being shot down the race track at record-breaking speeds. It’s a must-do attraction for many fans, but they’ll soon have to go without it as it enters its “reimagining” phase.

Disney Reimagines EPCOT Icon

The original announcement shared by Disney Parks’ social media (seen here) announced that the attraction would close for its multi-million-dollar refurbishment on June 17, 2024, practically a month from the time of writing. While it’s exciting to see Disney move forward with EPCOT’s evolution, it might rub some racers the wrong way.

Related: Disney Reveals Obscene New Figment Location in EPCOT

While this is not the first time the attraction has undergone a massive makeover, there’s still something delightfully kitschy about the current iteration of the ride. While it hasn’t exactly looked futuristic since the late 2000s or 2010s, the TRON-esque aesthetic has been part of the ride’s identity for a very long time and is likely the variant a large portion of Disney’s audience is familiar with. That said, many of us know how the fandom often deals with change (looking at you, Splash Mountain).

Since 1999, the current iteration of the ride has been the fastest ride in all of the Disney parks, clocking in at around 65 mph and even leaving Disneyland’s Incredicoaster 10 miles behind in the dust. Naturally, this has led to the ride having quite the thrilling reputation, and removing its over-the-top elements will undoubtedly affect the experience.

Is Test Track Losing Momentum?

From the evidence gathered thus far, the new multi-million-dollar makeover seems to be primarily an aesthetic change rather than a full reconstruction. That said, there might be some comfort in knowing the racetrack element is still a prominent feature. Even so, no reopening date or season has been announced at this time.

Related: Spaceship Earth Finally Gets an Update

In this writer’s opinion, Disney is likely well aware of Test Track’s reputation and will likely not change its definitive elements. That said, the sleek and shiny variant the new designs are going for might feel a touch too real for some fans. Either way, big things are coming to the beloved EPCOT mainstay.

Do you think the new Test Track will be a success? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!