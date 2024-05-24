Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Guests Forced Out of Disney World During Peak Season

Posted on by Zach Gass
Sunset hues cast a dramatic backdrop over the iconic cinderella castle and the statue of walt disney and mickey mouse at a bustling disney theme park.

Credit: Inside the Magic

It’s summer, which means the sun’s out, class is dismissed, and families everywhere will be flocking to vacation spots all over the world. The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is by no means an exception. However, die-hard Disney fans might want to hold off on booking their trips, especially if the Magic Kingdom is involved.

A group photo of Disney characters in front of a castle. From left to right: Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy. They are all smiling and in colorful costumes, posing cheerfully with the castle's detailed stone architecture visible in the background.
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

Even with all the controversy popping up in recent media, Disney World is still one of the most magical places on earth, but don’t let all the glitz and glamour fool you into thinking environmental factors aren’t an element that can make or break a trip. This summer will be a big season for the parks, but is it worth spending thousands of dollars to put up with high temperatures and dense crowds?

It might be known as the place where dreams come true, but even this dedicated Disney fanatic wouldn’t dream of spending more than a day or two during the summer months. Although the Magic Kingdom is set to get two new attractions before school gets back in session, visiting this time of year might soon suck the magic out of many vacations.

Nightmare Season Predicted for Disney World

A black and white photo of a large, fairy tale-inspired castle with many spires and turrets, set against a dark, cloudy sky. In the foreground, bustling activity unfolds before Tiana's Bayou Adventure; people are visible, some blurred from motion. Gardens and lanterns adorn the area.
Credit: Becky Burkett

The Disney parks are some of the most famous vacation spots in the world, and hundreds of people flock to them each year. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that summer is already a hectic season due to many families getting time off for school and work, but pair that with holidays like Memorial Day weekend, the Fourth of July, and the fact that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and The Country Bear Musical Jamboree are both opening during one of the resort’s busiest times, and it can be a recipe for disaster.

As counterproductive as it might sound to encourage readers to avoid going to the Disney parks, this writer can’t in good conscience recommend visiting during the summer. No matter how many new attractions the company unveils, that will only make crowds denser, wait times longer, and larger parties (namely those with children) absolutely miserable.

Additionally, summers in Florida can be the site of record-breaking temperatures and humidity. Even at the time of writing, it’s a whopping 91 degrees. While we certainly can’t speak for everyone, hoofing it across EPCOT or Galaxy’s Edge doesn’t exactly sound like our idea of a good time.

Should You Stay or Should You Go?

Guests riding on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland on the right and confused Rapunzel, looking at it on the left
Credit: Inside the Magic

To be fair, not everyone has the same schedule during the summer holidays. Sometimes, May through August might be the only time the whole family can get together for a vacation. Guests insisting on traveling to Disney during the summer might want to consider visiting during May instead of later in the season. Even then, it’s very much a swim-at-your-own-risk scenario.

A common trap many guests fall into is the allure of new rides, attractions, and experiences opening during the busiest times of the year. Remember that many of those rides will still be available later, especially the more prominent names like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The Disney parks are meant to be the ultimate family vacation, but that’s hard to manage in 90+ degree weather when packed into a ride with hundreds of other people during peak tourist season. Proper planning can often be the difference between a successful trip and a vacation from Hades. If guests truly want a more memorable experience, reconsidering when and where to visit might be a good idea.

Are you going to Disney this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Zach Gass

