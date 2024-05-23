‘Indigo Park’ Turns Disney into Horror Masterpiece

Ever since Five Nights at Freddy’s became a cultural sensation, there has been a veritable upswing in what some call the “mascot horror” genre. Although there is a legion of imitators, one new and nightmarish contender just might be a Disney fan’s dream. Welcome to Indigo Park.

Created by indie developer UniqueGeese, Indigo Park is an exploration-horror game in the vein of the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise but with a larger focus on its characters and exploration element. The project’s first chapter was released just this week, May 18, 2024, and footage of its gameplay has circulated on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok. While the adorable Rambley the Raccoon might be an instant draw for potential players, his playful and helpful nature doesn’t hide the monsters that lurk beyond the park gates.

While some might draw comparisons to Freddy Fazbear and his assortment of animatronic allies, it’s remarkable to see just how much influence The Walt Disney Company has had over the project. The trailer alone contains references to the opening of Disneyland, Mickey Mouse, and Walt Disney himself, but the fun doesn’t stop there.

Indigo Park: When Disneyland Gets Dangerous

The official Steam Descriptor for the game’s first chapter reads as follows,

“Explore the abandoned childhood wonder of Indigo Park! Guided by Rambley the Raccoon, help restore power to the destroyed amusement park while you run from the reason it shut down.”

Unlike the FNAF series that likely inspired it, Indigo Park features a heavy focus on characters and environment that truly sucks the player into this twisted amusement park inhabited by maniacal mascots. However, the huggable Disney Meet and Greets seen at places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World weren’t the only familiar elements at play.

Right from the intro video in the game’s official playthrough ( found here ), potential players will see a wealth of familiar features if they’ve ever been to a Disney Park. Issac Indigo’s welcome speech is an apparent reference to Walt’s dedication at the opening of Disneyland, Rambley the Raccoon is an obvious stand-in for a certain famous mouse, and the plot of the entire adventure essentially mirrors urban explorers invading Disney’s infamous River Country . There is even a game mechanic that’s essentially a Disney Magic Band . Although this is only chapter one, there is an undeniable dedication to fanservice, and the game wears its inspiration on its sleeve.

Here There Be Mascots

Don’t let Rambley’s lovable exterior fool you; this is still a horror game at its core. While there are more winks and nods to Disney than a live performance at Hollywood Studios, a cast of creepy characters stalks the player and waits for the chance to pounce—not exactly something you’d see in one of Mickey’s cartoons, right?

Since characters like Mickey and Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain, there has been a grotesque influx of horror-themed variants, from video games to full-length feature films. While Indigo Park has references to the happiest place on earth, it’s still an original product that takes the familiar and turns it into a fearsome yet fantastic experience that turns the tropes upside down.

Chapter 1 of Indigo Park is currently available as a free-to-play title on Steam, and fans can further support the project through its Kickstarter campaign. With any luck, this won’t be the first time players assist Rambley in his quest to restore his beloved theme park.

