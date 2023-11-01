‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Director Defends Controversial Hit Film

As Halloween meets its untimely end for the year, the collection of horror movie releases has reached its apex. This season was a mixed bag of a refreshingly original story like Appendage, the franchise sequel such as The Exorcist: Believer, and the long-awaited horror adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s. This acquisition paid off for Blumhouse Productions as the video game-based movie has become its top-selling movie opening ever despite its mixed reviews. Now, the director has explained her reasoning behind the lack of gore and which story will inspire the sequel.

When indie filmmaker Emma Tammi won the pitch to helm the delightfully unnerving video game adaptation, she expressed that she wanted to strike a careful balance between the need to make an unsettling yet entertaining horror movie without relying on blood and gore to scare the audience. Tammi stated that this creative vision is what led her to fulfill the requirements for a PG-13 rating. The film’s distinctive fusion of horror, mystery, and comedy was completely supported by Blumhouse, according to the up-and-coming director.

She disclosed, “What’s so interesting about the games is that the ‘jump scares’ are not gory. We didn’t need to deviate that much from what the first game was doing in terms of ‘jump scares.’ So, I actually feel like PG-13 is a very appropriate rating for the film adaptation. And, certainly, it was really important for us to include the younger audiences in this movie as well.”

Along with co-writers Seth Cuddeback and franchise creator Scott Cawthon, Tammi centered Five Nights at Freddy’s on the original game. Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games) portrays Mike, a night security guard who must survive the nightmare of facing off against mechanical monsters, driven by the spirits of dead children. Tale as old as time. Unlike the ambiguity of the first game however, Tammi wanted to focus more on the tragic backstory of the revenge-seeking youngsters possessing these animatronic party animal monstrosities.

Tammi also answered the possibility of a sequel due to the way the story ended. She divulged that, “We’ll see how things go. We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world. This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see.”

Her confident disposition on sequel possibilities is warranted since Five Nights at Freddy’s has gone onto to be Blumhouse Productions biggest opening week at the box office with $78 million. This coming from a company that made huge hits such as Insidious, Get Out, The Purge, Happy Death Day and Megan. Plus, actor, Matthew Lillard let slip that he has signed for a three-movie deal, further legitimizing upcoming installments.

The director credited a lot of the movie’s success to the involvement of franchise creator, Scott Cawthon. He helped ensure that the movie would appealed to the passionate fandom, as well as draw in a new audience. Cawthon was indispensable as the partnership allowed them to insert Easter eggs for the diehards while setting up potential plot points to excite new fans for an inevitable sequel.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently playing in theaters and streaming on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

Should Five Nights get a sequel? Should it have been Rated-R?