‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Fight Exposed As Staged Hoax

Horror movies are a staple genre for moviegoers every year, but they are most profit during the Halloween season. This all-hallowed time has lured many scare-craving enthusiasts to view the next big thriller, slasher, or monster film. One of the biggest companies to pioneer new chilling stories has been Blumhouse Productions. They have created horror hits like The Purge, Get Out, Insidious, and Megan. Yet, the buzz around their latest franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s, caused an unexpected brawl on its premiere night that has now been exposed as a bizarre hoax.

Since its launch in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s has collected a devoted fanbase due to its signature monsters, simplistic gameplay, and unexpected jump-scares. Its gradual notoriety prompted video game sequels that continued to explore the unearthly lore, along with including more challenging level designs.

This meticulous unraveling of its backstory has become one of the most enthralling aspects of Five Nights at Freddy’s. The original game had players work as a new overnight security guard taking their first shift at a rundown pizzeria arcade known as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.

Foreboding recordings from the manager would inform players that many of the previous security guards have disappeared or abandoned their post. He also warned to be weary of the “Chuck E. Cheese-like” animatronics as people have claimed they inexplicably move throughout the night. The biggest rule — do not engage with the robotic mascots as their lack of night vision sensors may cause them to react violently.

The main objective would be to monitor the security cameras and ensure that the fuzzy homicidal creatures named Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and Freddy do not make their way into the security office for five nights. This restrictive view of the villains, along with their unnerving movements made Five Nights at Freddy’s a top-tier survival horror experience where players have to constantly dart one’s eyes and use fast reflexes to achieve the hero’s survival.

Despite a high attendance on its premiere night with $10 million, first weekend screenings have led to harsh reviews stating that the beloved horror property is a bloodless, generic adaptation with underwhelming scares. The film currently has an audience rating of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since the film was trending, many social media users came across a recording depicting eight people engaged in violent brawl. The video quickly went viral as viewers were baffled as to why such a large fight broke out during the end credits of the highly-anticipated horror movie.

It has now been confirmed that the entire melee was faked so that the act would go viral. TikTok user, sleepzyy1x, who was one of the “brawlers” jested that it was just carefree horseplay. He stated, “We did it at the end of the movie for a joke. For fun!” Their tactic worked as nearly every major entertainment news outlet reported on the fake fight, including Inside the Magic.

Many have speculated that the clash was recorded out of boredom due to the new movie’s poor reception. Even so, Five Nights at Freddy’s has had a better opening weekend than Oppenheimer. Time will tell if this new franchise will be a success or a stinker.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was released in theaters and the Peacock streaming service on October 27, 2023.

