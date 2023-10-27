‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Opens to Poor Reviews, Fans React

Even though horror movies are released throughout the year, most thrive during the Halloween season. This all-hallowed time has lured endless scare-craving enthusiasts who have been waiting for the next big thriller, slasher, or monster film. One of the biggest production companies to pioneer new terrifying stories has been Blumhouse Productions. They have created horror hits like The Purge, Get Out, Happy Death Day, Insidious, and Megan. Unfortunately, their next best-selling franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s, has already been receiving poor reviews.

Since its launch in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy’s has collected a devoted fanbase due to its signature monsters, simplistic gameplay, and unexpected jump-scares. Its gradual notoriety prompted video game sequels that continued to explore the unearthly lore, along with including more challenging level designs.

This meticulous unraveling of its backstory has become one of the most enthralling aspects of Five Nights at Freddy’s. The original game had players work as a new overnight security guard taking their first shift at a rundown pizzeria arcade. Foreboding recordings from the manager informed players that:

Many of the previous security guards have disappeared or abandoned their post.

People have claimed that the Chuck E. Cheese-like animatronics inexplicably move throughout the night.

Night employees should not engage with the robotic mascots as their lack of night vision sensors may cause them to react violently.

The main objective would be to monitor the security cameras and ensure that the fuzzy homicidal creatures named Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and Freddy do not make their way into the security office for five nights. This restrictive view of the villains, along with their unnerving movements made Five Nights at Freddy’s a top-tier survival horror experience where players have to constantly dart one’s eyes and use fast reflexes to achieve the hero’s survival.

Five Nights at Freddy’s fear-inducing, yet infectious gameplay led to 13 games, 15 novels, and 11 graphic novels. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse capitalized on the survival horror phenomenon by acquiring the movie rights in 2017. When the first major film trailer debuted in August 2023, the accurate depictions of the infamous monsters gave many fans reassurance. Plus, Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson was a welcomed casting choice to play the down-and-out security guard thrown into this fight for survival.

Aside from the movie itself, the thing fans were anticipating most was the viewer rating. Many hoped the film deserved to be Rated-R so that it would not be tied down by MPAA restrictions. However, it was announced that the movie would be rated PG-13. Since that revelation, early screenings have led to harsh reviews stating that the beloved horror property is a bloodless, generic adaptation with underwhelming scares. The film currently has an audience rating of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is slated to be released in theaters and the Peacock streaming service on October 27, 2023.

