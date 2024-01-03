Walt Disney Joins Mickey and Pooh in Horror Genre

Public domain has turned the earliest incarnation of Mickey Mouse into an unrecognizable monster, but it might not be long before his very creator is met with the same fate. Could Walt Disney go from cartoonist to killer in the blink of an eye?

Mickey’s earlier works were far from the cute cartoon character we know and love today, but the idea of him becoming a horror movie icon is outright bizarre. That said, if Mickey is set to become the next masked murderer, what happens when someone uses Walt’s likeness for their unhinged reimagining?

Using a real person’s likeness for a horror movie is a rarity, but not unheard of. If Abraham Lincoln, JFK, Elvis, and Edgar Allan Poe can star in scary cinema, what’s stopping Walt Disney from joining his creation in the carnage? While this might seem a little far-fetched, it’s already been done with another real-life Disney figure.

Walt Disney Joins Christopher Robin as a Horror Character

Like Mickey, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain and a gruesome and gory horror adaptation soon followed. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023) not only turned Pooh and Piglet into murderous mutants but recast Christopher Robin as one of their victims.

The Christopher Robin, seen in multiple adaptations of Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne, was based on the author’s son and real-life owner of the original stuffed animals that inspired the books and films. Since Walt Disney also appeared in the world of his beloved characters, it’s safe to assume that he might soon get the same treatment.

A great example of someone using Walt’s likeness for horror came in the form of Bendy and the Ink Machine, a horror game inspired by the early days of animation. While the main influences were the likes of Fleischer Studios (known for Popeye and Betty Boop), there’s no denying that Walt Disney himself greatly inspired the mysterious Joey Drew (as depicted in the video above).

Although it’s doubtful that anyone would dare depict Walt as the next Leatherface or Freddy Krueger, he still might have a role to play in whatever horrific reimagining of Mickey Mouse comes out next. His famous persona definitely lends itself to interesting interpretations, but Disney’s legal team might have something to say about anything they deem too extreme.

Do you think Walt could be a horror icon soon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!