‘Bluey’ Episode Proves Show Has Outgrown Its Lead Character

Since joining Disney+, Bluey has given Mickey Mouse a run for his money as one of the most beloved cartoon characters in pop culture history. However, as the beloved Australian animated series has progressed, Bluey has slowly stepped out of the spotlight.
With over 150 episodes under her belt, the popular series has been racking up the numbers since landing on Disney+ and Disney Junior, but it’s not all about her. While it might be her name on the title, many of the show’s supporting cast have had their time to shine on more than one occasion. As much as viewers love her, she’s not the only cartoon dog in the pack.
Bluey might have the world by the tail, but Bandit, Chilli, Bingo, and many of her canine companions have just as many fans. So much so that many recently shared their favorite Bluey episodes are when she takes a backseat to let the other characters have their time in the limelight.
Bluey Gives Fans “Space”
It was revealed that while fans wait for the show’s alleged fourth season, they’d be treated to a Bluey miniseries focused on the other characters in the series’ animated Brisbane. Both the fanbase and Inside the Magic predicted this long before season 3’s finale, but one episode in particular consistently proves that the series might have outgrown its need for its titular lead.
A post on the r/Bluey subreddit asked, “What is your favorite Bluey episode without Bluey as the main focus?” Among the current 400 comments, the episode “Space” was cited as one of the most impactful.
“Space” shifts the focus from Bluey and her imaginative antics to those of Rusty, Jack, and Mackenzie as they pretend to be space explorers on a perilous mission that takes them to the pit of a black hole. That might not sound like anything too emotionally wracking, but the fanbase would vocally disagree.
Why “Space?”
The official description on Mackenzie’s character page gives readers the following snippet of the episode.
“Mackenzie, Jack, and Rusty are playing as astronauts on a mission to Mars. But Mackenzie keeps going missing, and no one knows why!”
Those who have seen the episode know that the core themes aren’t the sci-fi adventure the title would have some believe. The episode concerns Mackenzie dealing with past trauma, having been “left behind” at the playground as a young pup. While this conflict was soon resolved with the aid of his friends, it truly struck a chord with many Reddit users.
u/Joebranflakes expands on the emotional toll the episode takes when they share,
“But space is about trauma. Unresolved trauma is a big deal. It gets in the way of friendships and aspirations if allowed to fester. Mackenzie confronting his trauma was hugely poignant. To those without it or who have no one who has experienced trauma, perhaps it feels kind of silly. But it’s a very heavy topic and I’m glad the writers and producers of the show decided to do an episode on it.”
This isn’t just one person’s interpretation, either. Others joined in the conversation specifically about “Space” and how it resonated with them.
u/n00dleknight replies underneath with,
“I’m right there with you. I first saw that episode after I bailed on game night with my friends because I felt like they had been ignoring me. It was such a slap in my face that I was missing out on having fun with my friends because of my own abandonment issues. I saw the episode, cried, and then logged on and played with my friends. I know what’s there… I don’t have to keep coming back here.”
Further down, u/CrankyGoblinRogue adds their takeaway, reminding us that Bluey is reaching far more than its intended young audience.
“That’s about how I took the episode. It made me realize that I’m terrified to reach out to people and that it has cost me a lot of friendships over the years. On the flip side, people don’t ever really reach out to me either, but effort begets effort. It made me want to reach out to some old pals – though I’m still trying to find the courage to do so. A 33, nearly 34-year-old man being taught such lessons by a show meant for little kids, realizing he’s scared to reach out out of fear of rejection. Go figure, eh?”
To which u/silkywhitemarble replies,
“I’m almost 56 and I feel you, too! It’s so hard to reach out to people and making new friends is so hard. I’ve been burned by friendships in the past, so that could be why I don’t want to go back to that place. I’ve reached out to one old friend after several years, and that was good. We only exchanged a few messages, but I hope to keep in touch. I hope you will find the courage to reach out!”
Bluey has often been called “a show about parenting that kids can watch too” and similar maxims, but episodes like “Space” prove that its adult audience is benefiting far more than some might believe. In today’s social climate, becoming more emotionally aware is proving to be a long-overdue skill. Leave it to Bluey and her friends to show viewers the way.
Did “Space” help you see things with a little help from your friends? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!