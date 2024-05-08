‘Bluey’ Episode Proves Show Has Outgrown Its Lead Character

Since joining Disney+, Bluey has given Mickey Mouse a run for his money as one of the most beloved cartoon characters in pop culture history. However, as the beloved Australian animated series has progressed, Bluey has slowly stepped out of the spotlight.

With over 150 episodes under her belt, the popular series has been racking up the numbers since landing on Disney+ and Disney Junior, but it’s not all about her. While it might be her name on the title, many of the show’s supporting cast have had their time to shine on more than one occasion. As much as viewers love her, she’s not the only cartoon dog in the pack.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Drops Banned Episode, Without Disney

Bluey might have the world by the tail, but Bandit, Chilli, Bingo, and many of her canine companions have just as many fans. So much so that many recently shared their favorite Bluey episodes are when she takes a backseat to let the other characters have their time in the limelight.

Bluey Gives Fans “Space”

It was revealed that while fans wait for the show’s alleged fourth season, they’d be treated to a Bluey miniseries focused on the other characters in the series’ animated Brisbane. Both the fanbase and Inside the Magic predicted this long before season 3’s finale, but one episode in particular consistently proves that the series might have outgrown its need for its titular lead.

Related:Alcoholism and Hangovers Introduced in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

A post on the r/Bluey subreddit asked, “What is your favorite Bluey episode without Bluey as the main focus?” Among the current 400 comments, the episode “Space” was cited as one of the most impactful.

“Space” shifts the focus from Bluey and her imaginative antics to those of Rusty, Jack, and Mackenzie as they pretend to be space explorers on a perilous mission that takes them to the pit of a black hole. That might not sound like anything too emotionally wracking, but the fanbase would vocally disagree.

Why “Space?”

The official description on Mackenzie’s character page gives readers the following snippet of the episode.

“Mackenzie, Jack, and Rusty are playing as astronauts on a mission to Mars. But Mackenzie keeps going missing, and no one knows why!”

Those who have seen the episode know that the core themes aren’t the sci-fi adventure the title would have some believe. The episode concerns Mackenzie dealing with past trauma, having been “left behind” at the playground as a young pup. While this conflict was soon resolved with the aid of his friends, it truly struck a chord with many Reddit users.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

u/Joebranflakes expands on the emotional toll the episode takes when they share,