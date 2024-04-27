Disney Announces Two Indefinite Attraction Closures for Single Land, Ghost Town Incoming

One Disney resort has announced the indefinite closures of two attractions belonging to the same land, setting in motion an era of low crowds.

Developments in The Walt Disney Company’s theme park empire are ramping up. Across the world, from the domestic parks in the United States to the international offerings in Europe and Asia, Josh D’Amaro’s Disney Experiences brand is investing in its big moneymaking machine.

At Walt Disney World Resort, a permit was recently filed, setting in motion the development of the largest Magic Kingdom expansion in history. The “Beyond Big Thunder” project was first announced as a concept by D’Amaro at the 2022 D23 Expo. At Disneyland Resort, executives are pushing the DisneylandForward pitch while also preparing for an Avatar land to be developed.

The biggest construction projects are arguably happening overseas, though. Disneyland Paris, for example, is well underway with its €2 billion Walt Disney Studios Park expansion, which will bring the World of Frozen to the resort. Upon the Frozen area opening, Walt Disney Studios Park will officially be renamed Disney Adventure World, as revealed at the resort’s 32nd anniversary media event.

First on the timeline, however, will be Fantasy Springs at Tokyo Disney Resort. The eighth port of Tokyo DisneySea will officially open to guests in June, where new lands–or springs–will be available for them to enjoy. The three new areas, Rapunzel’s Forest, Frozen Kingdom, and Peter Pan’s Never Land, will bring new experiences to the Japanese theme park.

While all the attention is on Fantasy Springs, The Oriental Land Company, which owns and operates the Disney resort under license from The Walt Disney Company, has shared that one of its classic attractions will be closing down.

In late 2024, Tokyo Disney Resort will shut down its Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters attraction, where it will be rethemed to a new experience based on the characters from Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph series.

“In the attraction, enter the candy-themed racing game Sugar Rush, which is being attacked by Sugar Bugs–glitches created by King Candy,” the official OLC press release reads. “Guests team up with the beloved film characters Ralph and Vanellope to transform the Sugar Bugs back to their original “kawaii” confectionery such as cookies and cakes.” The attraction is described as an indoor interactive gameplay experience.

Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters will close in October 2024, with a loose reopening date planned for fiscal 2026 “or later.”

The closure of the Toy Story-themed attraction coincides with another major closure at Tokyo Disneyland Park’s Tomorrowland. As revealed in 2022, Space Mountain will close indefinitely to make way for a complete attraction and Tomorrowland overhaul.

A press release from February 2024 revealed that the Disney resort would celebrate Space Mountain with a closing event called “Space Mountain: The Final Ignition.” This commemorative event will see the ride decorated with Final Ignition banners and exclusive merchandise and memorabilia made available to guests. The celebration runs from April 9 through July 31, when Space Mountain will make its final bow.

“Space Mountain and its surrounding area will undergo a major transformation, with the renovated attraction scheduled to debut in 2027,” Tokyo originally said of the closure. “This entirely new Space Mountain attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor coaster but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will provide guests with even more thrills.”

The concurrent closures of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters and Space Mountain through 2025 and 2026 at Tokyo Disneyland Park will usher in a ghost town era, as with these two gone, only Star Tours — The Adventure Continues and The Happy Ride With Baymax will be open in Tomorrowland.

It’s looking like Fantasy Springs will be even busier during its first few years as these experiences close down indefinitely.

What do you think of the Wreck-It Ralph retheme of Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters?