SeaWorld Orlando Does It Again, Exclusive Offer Launching Soon!

SeaWorld continues to take the lead in the theme park industry this year, with an exclusive offer launching soon at its Orlando location.

While Universal Orlando Resort continues to thrill audiences by teasing the latest developments for the upcoming theme park Epic Universe, set to open in 2025, and Walt Disney World Resort announced a series of projects to reimagine and expand the Orlando Resort in the coming years, SeaWorld continues to take the lead in Central Florida this year with an exclusive offer launching soon at the marine life theme park.

SeaWorld Orlando continues to take massive leaps to maintain the title of “The Coaster Capital of Orlando,” nearing the completion and opening of Penguin Trek this spring and officially opening a state-of-the-art attraction at Aquatica Orlando, the breathtaking water park located steps away from the marine life theme park. Additionally, SeaWorld San Antonio recently opened the history-making attraction Catapult Falls.

But the fun of celebrating SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary is not stopping there, as the theme park, zoo, and aquarium in Florida recently announced that “Free Beer” will return tomorrow (cheers)!

“In honor of SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary, we are celebrating with a FREE beer at Waterway Grill Patio! Starting April 12, for a limited time only,” the Central Florida marine life theme park revealed on its website.

Guests over the age of 21 can enjoy one complimentary 7 oz. beer when visiting the park, while SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members will receive two free 7-ounce samples per day at the Waterway Grill Patio.

The complimentary 7-ounce ice cold draft will be at the park daily from 11:00 a.m. until one hour before the park closes at Waterway Grill Patio, giving guests a perfect chance to take a break and cool down as the temperatures in Florida get warmer.

While this offer is expected to be launched at other SeaWorld locations and the two Busch Gardens amusement parks in the United States — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg, which are owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc. — no official information about “Free Beer” launching at other locations has been revealed by the time of this article’s publication.

With animal experiences, presentations, and activities starring orcas, dolphins, and sea lions, rides and attractions for the whole family, and the chance to meet their favorite characters at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld Orlando is the perfect destination for families this spring.

More on SeaWorld

SeaWorld Orlando is famous for offering additional perks for guests when visiting the park, including free ice cream for all guests when the weather in Orlando gets warmer, free beer for guests 21 and older for a limited time, and free or heavily discounted admission for Veterans on select dates.

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.) — which also owns and operates two Busch Gardens theme parks, two Sesame Place parks, and several award-winning water parks in the United States — describes its location in Central Florida as follows:

Guests are immersed in wonder at SeaWorld® Orlando, where the aquatic world comes alive like no place else. Experience the predator power of MAKO®, Orlando’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster. Take a plunge down the world’s tallest river rapids drop on Infinity Falls™. Climb aboard and ride the mighty Manta®. Discover what it takes to care for an injured animal at SeaWorld Rescue™ Manatee Rehabilitation. Witness the power and grace of killer whales in the awe-inspiring show Orca Encounter and experience one-of-a-kind attractions, thrilling coasters and up-close animal interactions.

SeaWorld Orlando is one of the three SeaWorld marine life parks owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc. — which changed its name from SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. earlier this year — in the United States, the other two being SeaWorld San Antonio and SeaWorld San Diego. Additionally, the groundbreaking marine life park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened its gates in 2023. starting a new chapter for the company with its first overseas location.

Will you visit SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy this exclusive offering? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!