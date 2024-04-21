Family Intentionally Spreads Child’s Bodily Fluids All Over Disney World Ride

Next time you gear up for battle on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, double-check your flight gear. There’s something far scarier than Kylo Ren in this Galaxy Far, Far Away–and it’s more human than you think.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is one of the most popular rides at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After eliminating the Virtual Queue, the attraction frequently has a two-hour wait time, and Individual Lightning Lane selection options on the Disney Genie app sell out in seconds. You’ll have to wait in line if you don’t want to pay $100 for your family of four to ride a single attraction on top of your Disney Park ticket.

Related: Large Piece Breaks off Star Tours Ride Causing Panic & Commotion

“The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission,” the official Disney ride description reads. “With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns.”

“When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.”

Like most attractions with such long lines, it’s worth the wait. But that’s hard to explain to a little one who’s hyped up on Blue Milk and Mickey Mouse ice cream bars and doesn’t realize they need to use the bathroom until they’re halfway through the line.

Most guests and Disney cast members are happy to accommodate guests exiting the line with a child who needs to use the restroom. But with the increasing frustration with line-cutting and the recent crackdown on Disability Access Service (DAS) abuse, some guests aren’t willing to take the chance to be welcomed back to their place in line.

Unfortunately for hundreds of unknowing riders, one family made a bad choice when their young son needed to use the bathroom while in line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Redditor u/CourtNCTTU witnessed the incident and its aftermath.

Instead of leaving the line, the boy’s father instructed him to urinate into one of the prop metal crates in the corner of the room.

“When the kid turned around, the whole front side of his pants was covered in pee,” the guest recalled.

It’s obviously disrespectful and unsanitary to urinate onto a prop in a queue, but the absolute horror begins once on board the ride. The bodily fluids on the boy’s pants undoubtedly transferred to whichever Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride vehicle the little one sat in. The following boarding group members were unknowingly playing Russian roulette until a Disney cast member cleaned the seat.

Notify a Disney cast member if a member of your party needs to leave an attraction line to use the restroom or handle another medical issue. As Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort prepare to implement a stricter DAS system within the next few months, an official tracking system for guests taking bathroom breaks in ride lines is expected to debut.

What’s the grossest thing you’ve seen at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.