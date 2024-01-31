Family Intentionally Spreads Bodily Fluids All Over Disneyland Ride

Check the seat next time before you sit on Space Mountain, as a guest recalls witnessing a child spread bodily fluids all over the Disneyland Park attraction.

Space Mountain at Disneyland Park

Space Mountain is one of the most iconic Disneyland Resort attractions, though it first existed in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney Imagineers later created new versions for Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride,” the official Disneyland attraction description reads. “Navigate through a vast futuristic space station as you make your way to Mission Control. Board a sleek flight vehicle and prepare yourself for a high-flying adventure to the furthest reaches of space.”

“Ascend slowly through a swirling solar field as your rocket powers up. Plunge through a spectacular spiral nebula and then, when the countdown ends—hang on tight! As you hurtle forward into infinite darkness, your rocket darts and twists in the void, speeding faster and faster. Feel the g-force as you careen into the unknown! Immersive sound effects and evocative music add to the intense sensory experience. Brave the most epic journey of your Earthbound life and accept your mission—to conquer Space Mountain.”

Unsanitary Conditions

One family prioritized the roller coaster ride over sanitation, according to Reddit user u/pujolsrox11.

“Kid p*ssed his pants,” the guest recalled. “Pee all over the floor, wet pants the works. Parents still allow the kid to ride space mountain. Piss pants and all everyone around us including ourselves were mortified.”

What’s the wildest thing you’ve ever seen at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.