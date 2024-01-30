Entire Family Jumps Off Space Mountain in Disneyland

An entire group of guests hopped off Space Mountain.

Over the years, we’ve seen guests do a lot of crazy things both inside and outside of the Disney parks and resorts. From fistfights in Fantasyland to getting naked on the Walt Disney World Skyliner, there’s no end to the absurd things guests are willing to do at these magical theme parks. That is not to say that Disney does not have rules for its guests because it certainly does. Guests visiting Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the rest of the international theme parks will find that there are dozens of rules they are expected to follow.

Getting guests to follow these rules is quite a challenge, however. If you’ve ever been to a theme park, you’ll certainly know that the #1 rule is to keep your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. Not only does this protect you and other guests, but it also ensures the attraction itself is not damaged. Guests who do not listen to these rules can negatively impact hundreds of other guests, whether they be waiting in line for a ride like Space Mountain or if they’re on the actual attraction.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened at Disneyland Space Mountain last spring, with a video shared on TikTok that went viral.

When you think of Disney roller coasters, you probably think of Space Mountain. Sure, rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and even Expedition Everest. However, none of Disney’s roller coasters are as timeless or as beloved as Space Mountain.

This ride first opened in Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom and has since been brought to every Disney park and resorts across the world, with versions of the ride being found at Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and of course, Walt Disney World. With Space Mountain being so iconic, it makes sense that it’s one of the most popular attractions for guests to enjoy at Disney, making it a prime spot for rule-breaking.

Over the years, we’ve seen this beloved roller coaster transform in exciting ways, with the biggest transformation happening in Tokyo Disneyland. This version of Space Mountain will soon be rebuilt from the ground up, meaning the coaster will be closing permanently in 2024. This project is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take several years, but the concept art has us really excited. Space Mountain is quite different at the Disneyland Paris resort as well, featuring an actual high-speed launch and inversions.

A video shared on TikTok showed an entire family hopping out of their ride vehicle after Saoce Mountain encountered a technical issue. Rides coming to a halt are pretty common, not just at Disney but at every theme park, such as Six Flags, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. It’s crucial that guests remain seated during these stoppages, as it’s usually quite common for the ride to start up again.

However, when the work lights come on, you can guarantee your Mickey Ears that you’ll be evacuating very soon. When this happens, guests are supposed to wait for cast members to assist them when disembarking their ride vehicles.

In the video, the guest, along with their party, take matters into their own hands and hops out of the ride themselves. You can check out the entire video below:

This type of behavior is strictly prohibited by Disney and can even result in the party getting banned from the Disneyland Resort as a result. It’s crucial that guests follow these rules so that they remain safe and in good standing with The Mouse.

Have you ever seen guests break the rules while at Disney?