Official: Jurassic Park Replaces Hated Universal Studios Attraction

Jurassic Park is making a comeback and replacing an unpopular attraction at Universal Studios. Fans have one thing to say: Finally.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are popular tourist locations. These theme parks bring guests from coast to coast all over the world to experience thrilling attractions, like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and much more.

One of Universal Studios Hollywood’s most beloved attractions is the world-renowned Studio Tour. This tour takes Universal Studios Hollywood guests behind the scenes of famous movie sets and offers glimpses into the magic of filmmaking. From the legendary streets of New York City to the chilling Bates Motel from Psycho, the Studio Tour provides a captivating journey through cinematic history.

One of Universal’s most unpopular attractions is Fast and the Furious. At Universal Orlando Resort, Fast and Furious: SuperCharged is located at Universal Studios Florida and is consistently one of the most hated attractions by fans across the planet. A snippet of this attraction has also been seen during the Studio Tour; however, Jurassic Park is now taking its place.

Mouse Vibes shared a video on X about the replacement of Fast and Furious, showing the dinosaurs guests will pass as the theme park celebrates its 60th anniversary.

As Universal Studios Hollywood continues to evolve and innovate, guests can look forward to exciting new experiences that celebrate the magic of movies and transport them to worlds beyond imagination. From epic adventures to unforgettable encounters.

Guests who enjoy Jurassic Park or Jurassic World can also experience Jurassic World—The Ride. It is an immersive 3D experience that allows guests to feel as if they are heading back into time, having fallen off course, and experiencing a thrilling drop at the end.

While Universal Studios Hollywood has not commented on how long Jurassic Park will replace Fast and Furious or if the attraction is set to return in the future, there’s no doubt it will stand out while it’s around.

Meanwhile, at Universal Orlando Resort, no changes to Fast & Furious: SuperCharged have been made, and guests can still enjoy this attraction. There are rumors that the attraction, which opened in 2018 at Universal Orlando, might be on its way out permanently. One report indicates that Universal Studios Florida might close the attraction down during Halloween Horror Nights this year, and begin working on its replacement. Of course, these are just rumors, and nothing has been confirmed at this time.

