Disney World Guests Leave Ride Drenched in Blood

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are typically committed to creating the most magical experiences possible, but sometimes, the Imagineers want to show a different side of their craft.

If you’ve been keeping track of the recent developments at Animal Kingdom, you know that both Dinosaur and It’s Tough to Be a Bug are on their way out. Veteran Disney fans know that these rides have a reputation for being incredibly scary, sending many young guests into absolute screaming fits, but others know that those two entries were only the tip of the iceberg.

From Expedition Everest to Phantom Manor, Disney has crafted some surprisingly scary attractions, but one monster from Disney World’s past still gives fans night terrors. ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter is often considered the most intense attraction Disney has ever created, and many fans are reminiscing about the former Tomorrowland feature in light of the recent closures. Look at the TV spot below if you don’t believe us.

ExtraTERRORestrial: Guts, Gore, and Mickey Ears

The footage above looks like the trailer for the next Alien sequel rather than something that would ever come out of the Magic Kingdom, and it was unabashedly and intentionally scary. Long story short, Disney couldn’t get its Xenomorph project off the ground, so they made their own horror from beyond the stars, and Michael Eisner’s Imagineers went all in on the scare factor.

Before it became Stitch’s Great Escape, ExtraTERRORestrial was one of the most immersive experiences in Disney World. As a race of aliens show off their latest teleportation system, something goes horribly wrong, and guests are locked in a dark chamber with a hungry, intergalactic monster.

Since both Dinosaur and It’s Tough to Be a Bug were closed due to similar elements and legions of screaming kids, many guests who survived the titular Alien Encounter shared their experience on r/WaltDisneyWorld, and to say it was a graphic experience would be putting it lightly.

Disney World Guests Respond

When asked, "How scary was it?" Disney fans quickly shared how they survived the encounter with Disney's predatory monster from another world.

The intense Tomorrowland attraction might be ancient Disney history, but there’s no denying that Disney learned from what it brought to the table. With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, perhaps it could be resurrected with a slightly toned-down Xenomorph reskin.

