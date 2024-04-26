Disney Closes Opening-Day Feature, Horrific Footage Shows Why

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is typically considered one of the most magical places on earth. However, dozens of guests were seen screaming as they attempted to flee a particular Animal Kingdom attraction.

If you’ve been keeping up with some of the recent announcements out of Disney World, you’ll know that its tribute to its beloved animal characters is set to get a massive makeover featuring Indiana Jones and the “Tropical Americas.” You might also know that this new update comes at the expense of a few opening-day fixtures, such as the beloved DinoLand, U.S.A.

While some guests are reluctant to see their favorite features go the way of the dinosaurs, some might actually be relieved that Disney is taking things in a different direction. Animal Kingdom will bid farewell to attractions like DINOSAUR and It’s Tough to Be a Bug during this reconstruction process. The footage from @wanderingfam reveals exactly why.

Animal Kingdom Drops Nightmarish Attraction

If you’ve never attended a screening of It’s Tough to Be a Bug, it’s a 4-D movie experience that grants guests an insect’s perspective in a big theatrical show starring the cast of Pixar’s A Bug’s Life (1998). While it does provide a bit of edutainment for those with a fascination for creepy crawlies, the show is also notorious for its immersive effects which have often resulted in similar situations to the TikTok above.

The Walt Disney Imagineers are pros when it comes to sucking guests into their magical worlds, but excited patrons don’t exactly come to Disney World to be sprayed with pesticides, attacked by giant black widow spiders, or swarmed by other stinging, biting, and terrifying insects. Flick, Heimlich, and the rest of their friends might lure unsuspecting victims in, but Hopper and his band of bugs are definitely triggering some serious night terrors back at the resorts.

Too Scary for Disney?

Whether it’s due to the shrinking audience, lack of interest on Disney’s part, or (let’s get real) the amount of kids going to therapy for severe cases of arachnophobia, the attraction’s closure is inevitable. This isn’t the first time a park fixture has become too terrifying for Disney’s audience, as DINOSAUR in DinoLand, U.S.A. is set to meet a very similar fate. Likewise, those familiar with ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter likely remember what a gory splash that attraction made way back in the ’90s.

As Flik and the rest of his six-legged companions depart, Nick and Judy will soon be back on the case as a Zootopia (2016)-inspired attraction is set to take its place sometime in 2025. Until then, guests of all ages only have a limited time to test their nerve against this cast of animated creepy crawlies before Disney brings out the bug spray.

