Multiple Disney Rides Facing Closure, Imagineers Threatened

Does the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to” sound familiar to you? Multiple rides and attractions at the Disney Parks have been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent years, and guest reactions have posed a major threat to the core of Disney Imagineering.

The average guest at Disneyland or Walt Disney World is vastly different from those that went during the parks’ heydays, but they’ve also been the catalyst for some serious change. While Disney World was designed to be in a constant state of evolution, some of the alterations have not been for the better.

Censorship and Backlash Threaten Disney Parks

Walt Disney Imagineering is responsible for some of the world’s most beloved theme park attractions but also for their upkeep, functionality, and relevance. While it’s certainly good that attractions like the Haunted Mansion and the Country Bear Jamboree have been outfitted with modern effects, recent backlash has forced Disney to drastically alter some of their most historic attractions.

Inside the Magic recently covered fans mourning the loss of the original auction scene in Pirates of the Caribbean, removed around 2018 for its sexist and problematic connotations. While some were pleased to see a more modern approach to the attraction, many believed it eliminated some of its original charm.

While the depicted behavior would by no means fly today, both history and the Disney movies prove that pirates were practically known for their acts of debauchery. It’s literally in the ride’s theme song (seen above).

Moreover, this same phenomenon hasn’t stopped, as even fan-favorite rides like the Haunted Mansion are being threatened for its ghastly imagery. The hanged man in the Stretching Room might not be a prominent fixture for very long.

This is only a mild example of audiences forcing Disney Parks to alter one of their longest-standing attractions, as more volatile backlash tore down Splash Mountain in 2023. That poses an enormous threat to Disney Imagineering as a whole.

At the time of writing, multiple classic Disney attractions are undergoing modernization. While this is certainly needed in many cases, some guests might feel that too much history is being erased by an overly sensitive population.

The chant of “go woke, go broke” is one that’s directed at Disney to the point of nausea, but there is tragically some merit to the idea. As the company and studio continue to play to the wrong audience, the consequences pull the parks apart.

If you replace the handle on Abe Lincoln’s hatchet, is it still Abe Lincoln’s hatchet? Likewise, if you remove scenes and sequences from a classic Disney ride, is it still the same Disney ride?

That’s not to say that Disney should never update or improve their attractions; they absolutely should if things become too dated to function. However, Imagineers shouldn’t walk on eggshells over the threat of being #canceled.

It’s often been said that Disney has forgotten how to take a risk, which is why fans haven’t seen another ride like Expedition Everest or Phantom Manor in years. By playing things too safe, they neglect an entire portion of their extremely vocal fanbase.

“No risk, no reward” might sound like an outdated maxim, but it certainly hits home for everything under the mouse. How long will it be before Disney Imagineering gets slapped with a massive censorship standard that ruins it for everyone?

Are the Imagineers at risk? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!