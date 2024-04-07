Disorderly “Grandpa” Drunkenly Climbs Onto Disney World Stage

A drunken Walt Disney World Resort guest brazenly climbed onto a restricted stage at EPCOT in an incident captured on video. He gleefully danced until Disney cast members forced him to climb down.

Guest behavior is a contentious topic among Disney Parks fans. It’s hard to say whether increased awareness of rule-breaking stems from a statistical jump in bad behavior or more coverage of situations that have always occurred. After all, we all have access to high-quality cameras in our pockets and the ability to broadcast anything to hundreds of thousands of social media users within seconds.

Alcohol further complicates Walt Disney World guest behavior. Beer, wine, and liquor are more widely available at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios than ever. The once-sober theme parks are now famous for specialty adult beverages. “Drinking Around the World Showcase” is a tradition for most guests.

Most guests can pace themselves and limit alcohol intake, but a minority spurr unpleasant memories for other Disney Park guests. An even smaller percentage ends up plastered across social media, like an elderly man who climbed onto the American Adventure Pavilion’s stage.

“When the show is over but someone’s Grandpa has been around the world too much…,” TikTok user @disneyparksdiy wrote alongside a video of the incident. “It’s the ‘I know I’m sorry’ hand gesture for me 😂.”

In the video, the man dances his way across the stage until he notices a Disney cast member dressed in black. He raises his hands in defeat and walks over to the stage exit, following the employee’s instructions. Meanwhile, other Disney cast members struggle to hold back laughter.

“Always at EPCOT where people are [unhinged],” said @kelseyjohnson165.

“Grandpa’s had one too many,” @j3nz133 agreed.

This is far from the wildest Walt Disney World Resort incident in recent memory.

In October, a man drunkenly took a bet from his friends and jumped off of a bridge into EPCOT’s World Showcase Lagoon. It’s unclear whether his friends held up their end of the bargain, but hopefully, it was worth a permanent ban from the Disney parks!

Days ago, Inside the Magic reported a brawl on Walt Disney World Resort property, resulting in one arrest. It was the latest in a spree of viral theme park violence following a confrontation in EPCOT on Christmas Eve, a bloody fistfight over a photo-op at Magic Kingdom Park’s entrance, and another brawl over line-cutting in Fantasyland.

Report inappropriate or dangerous guest behavior to the nearest Walt Disney World Resort cast member. For your safety, never confront another guest; security is trained to de-escalate situations efficiently.

Does Walt Disney World Resort have an alcohol problem? Should Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs limit drinking? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.