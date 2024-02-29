Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Cast Members Barred From Entering Parks for up to 30 Days

Cast Members gather together to celebrate the 30th Anniversary on Main Street as Don't Say Gay bill gets an online friend

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World cast members cannot use an essential free perk, barring them from entering the parks for nearly thirty days. Here’s what we know.

Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders in front of the entrance to Disney World in Florida.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney World Cast Members Unable to Use Main Gate Pass in March

The Disney World Main Gate Pass, also known as the Main Entrance Pass, is a particular type of pass issued to eligible employees of the Walt Disney Company. This pass allows the employee and a limited number of guests to enter any of the Walt Disney World theme parks for free or at a significantly discounted rate, depending on the specific terms and conditions of the pass.

The Main Gate Pass is a valuable perk provided to Disney employees, allowing them to enjoy the parks and experience the magic firsthand. It’s one of the many benefits available to Disney Cast Members as part of their employment package.

According to what is presumably a current cast member, the entire month of March is blocked out, with only a few days remaining for employees to make reservations. A Disney cast member can use this pass for friends and family at any Disney park. This Disney Resort holds this perk for cast members and a discount at the Disney Store.

So you wanna use your Main Gate to go to the parks in March do ya? … that’s funny cause you’re NOT

@hhn_jacob on X (formally Twitter) 

Disney cast members looking in their wallets and purses at Disney World and Disneyland.
Image Credit: Inside The Magic

Spring Break Is Around the Corner

Spring Break is around the corner, meaning this might be the reason why WDW employees aren’t able to make those reservations for friends and family.

As spring break season approaches, anticipation builds for families and travelers looking to escape the routine and embark on memorable vacations. For many, Disney World emerges as a top destination, offering a magical experience that appeals to guests of all ages. The warmer weather, extended school breaks, and the desire for adventure draw crowds to the theme parks this time of year.

With the onset of spring break, Disney World experiences a significant increase in attendance across its parks. Families plan trips well in advance, making reservations for accommodations, dining experiences, and park tickets. As a result, the parks become bustling hubs of activity, filled with excited guests eager to explore the attractions, meet beloved characters, and immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere.

Mickey Mouse inside of Hollywood Studios at Disney World for an After Hours event.
Image Credit: Inside The Magic

Still, cast members not being able to reserve days for families and friends during March is frustrating. Sometimes, Walt Disney World employees only have a small window for vacation opportunities with their loved ones throughout the year, and March might be the perfect time for them.

Hopefully, in the future, Disney World can find better ways to adjust to crowd levels and these types of reservations to show their support for its cast members to have a little more flexibility in taking time off to spend time in the parks and with family and friends.

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

