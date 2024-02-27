New Report Exposes Disturbing Truth on Pay Secrecy Between Disney Cast Members

A new report is shedding some disturbing light on the wage gaps between certain cast members between Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort on the eve of unionization.

Shocking Report Unveils Disturbing Wage Gaps Between Disneyland, Disney World Cast Members

In the wake of Disneyland’s 1,700 character and parade performers expressing their intent to unionize, a recent analysis from The Orange County Register sheds light on the wage differentials between performers at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Members of the Characters and Parades departments at Disneyland Resort, collectively known as “Magic United,” announced their plans to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association earlier this month.

While Actors’ Equity has represented stage actors at Walt Disney World since 1990, characters have been defined by the Teamsters Union for over four decades.

Presently, non-unionized character performers at Disneyland receive a base pay of $24.15 per hour, supplemented by premiums of up to $4.75 for specific roles. In contrast, unionized character performers at Walt Disney World receive a base pay of $17.75 per hour, with premiums up to $3.25.

This represents a notable 36% wage increase for Disneyland performers compared to their counterparts at Walt Disney World. Actors’ Equity argues that these cross-coastal comparisons underscore the disparities in minimum wages and the cost of living and housing between California and Florida for cast members.

As per current figures, California’s minimum wage is $16 per hour, with an anticipated increase to $18 per hour by 2025. Conversely, Florida’s minimum wage is $12 per hour, slated to rise to $13 per hour in September.

According to the Payscale Cost of Living Calculator, the cost of living in Orange County is approximately 44.5% higher than in Orlando. This revelation underscores the broader conversation surrounding wage equality and cost of living considerations for Disney cast members across different regions.

As of February 13, 2024, Disneyland cast members and parade workers, identifying as “Magic United,” have announced their intention to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association. Their primary objectives include advocating for improved safety conditions and scheduling policies within the workplace.

Equity officials have outlined their objective to negotiate an agreement with Disney that ensures annual wage increases for Disneyland characters and parade performers, aligning with inflation rates. This goal mirrors the agreements the union has successfully negotiated for Disney World actors, aiming to uphold fair compensation standards that keep pace with economic trends.

Inside The Magic attempted to reach out to the Walt Disney Company for comment on the wage gap secrecy coming to light but have yet to receive a response.

What are your thoughts on the wage gaps between Disneyland and Disney World cast members?

If you’re a Disney employee, former or current, what are your thoughts on this?