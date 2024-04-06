Disney Villain Park Planned for Disney World, 14 Acres Claimed

As Disney continues to wrap things up at places like Shanghai Disneyland and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, something is stirring in the back of the magic kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort. As Bob Iger and the Disney Imagineers keep close quarters and remain increasingly vague, there might be something sinister at work.

Yesterday, Inside the Magic discussed the current developments toward what is rumored to be Disney’s biggest expansion since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Fourteen acres of land is nothing to sneeze at, and many are already speculating what might fill that space. Although Disney has teased everything from Coco to Encanto, the answer might have been revealed months ago.

Fans have speculated that the new expansion might be anything from a simple extension of Frontierland to something featuring classic and vintage Disney characters, but more than a few fingers point towards an entire land featuring Disney villains. It might only be speculation for a short time.

Villains Take Over Disney World Expansion

If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas, but there have been too many connections to a villains area at the Disney parks for it to simply be a coincidence. Characters like Jafar, Maleficent, Gaston, Ursula, and Scar have always had a consistent fanbase, and the darker side of Disney has only grown as the years go by. Why wouldn’t Disney want to invest more in something that obviously has an audience?

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld confirms this suspicion as dozens of fans voiced what they would add to this massive expansion, and the pull for a villainous experience was overwhelmingly vocal. It might not be long before Disney finally answers the call.

u/Winnehdapoo shares what most hardcore Disney buffs are likely thinking when they write,

“Villains is honestly the best answer. They’re never going to do a whole villains park. This land is in the back corner of the park which makes sense for villains. It’s the correct park for it. It wouldn’t be tied to a specific IP, which keeps it from becoming outdated and makes rethemes easy. Halloween parties sell out at Disney, HHN is popular at Universal, people are excited for Dark Universe at Universal. The guests have been begging for a villains park for years. A large land is a good compromise…”

Further down, u/TheGamerOfKnowledge cosigns on the idea and adds,

“I would honestly have the entire beyond big thunder mountain plot be solely dedicated to Villains. There’s just way too much potential with the types of attractions they could do, and I want them to go full ham with it.”

To which u/miikwl replies,

“VILLAINS!!!!! There is an interest & demand for this to come to the parks & it would fit great at MK. A Maleficent style high speed roller coaster would be a dream come true!”

The rest of the villain-related replies are more or less the same, simply another case of a very vocal audience for a semi-niche piece of the Disney fandom. However, could Disney really be considering something so dark?

Yes, They Could…

While this is all still purely speculation, there is an overwhelming amount of evidence leaning towards these suggestions being grounded in reality. Walt Disney Imagineers have already gone on record showing an interest in a villain park, playtesting various experiences and characters at events like Oogie Boogie Bash, and utilizing their designs in special menu items and merch.

The truth of the matter is that if Disney does go this route, it’s likely going to take a very long time. While there has been a demand for the parks and the company to explore darker, more mature material, it’s not something that’s going to happen overnight.

That being said, the foundations for a villainous expansion is certainly there. Disney has the audience, the space, the desire, and the funding. All they really need is the word “go.”

Do you think Disney is finally getting a villain-themed experience? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!