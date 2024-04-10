Disney Parks Now at Their Cheapest in 34 Years, Day Tickets Just $52 Per Person

Two Disney theme parks are officially at their cheapest in 34 years – and diehard fans are encouraging others to visit as soon as possible.

No matter how hard you try, it’s inevitable for a Disney vacation to take a toll on your wallet. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it feels like visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort has become more expensive than ever, with ticket prices seemingly reaching record-breaking highs every few months (for example, a Park Hopper ticket for one day at Disney World will cost you as much as $247 per person in 2025).

Even once you’ve entered a Disney park, your wallet doesn’t get a break. Disney Genie+ – the paid replacement for FastPass introduced in 2021 – recently hit an all-time high of $39 per guest, while parking and the dining plan have also grown more expensive since the beginning of 2024.

As guests scramble for a way to make their vacations cheaper, several fans have suggested a surprisingly more affordable alternative: visiting Tokyo Disney Resort instead.

Today (April 10), the Japanese yet reached a 34-year-low against the US dollar at 152 yen per dollar for the first time since July 1990. This comes as Japan’s economy continues to struggle in 2024 – despite narrowly avoiding falling into a technical recession last month. Reports have credited the yen’s low value with boosting tourism, which may ultimately improve Japan’s economy in the coming months.

With this in mind, several Disney fans have taken this as an opportunity to encourage parkgoers to make the voyage to Tokyo Disney Resort. As explained in a TikTok from @tatjana.land, the flight is the biggest expense, with park tickets, hotels, merchandise, and food all coming out significantly cheaper than if you purchased the same at Disneyland, Disney World, or even Disneyland Paris.

At current exchange rates, that means a one-day ticket could be purchased for Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea next week for as little as $51.87. In comparison, the cheapest ticket for a Disney World park next week starts at $154.

Meanwhile, if you were to purchase a pair of Mickey Ears – arguably the most iconic Disney souvenir – at Tokyo Disney Resort, this would set you back between $10 and $15. At Disney World or Disneyland, ears typically start at $34.99, having received a price increase of $5 in late 2022.

Of course, going to Tokyo isn’t a spur of the moment decision accessible to as many US parkgoers as visiting Disneyland or Disney World. However, if you’re looking to plan a magical vacation in 2025, this may be the Disney destination for you.

