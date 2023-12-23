Disney World Hikes Prices to Yet Another Record High Today

Walt Disney World has hiked the prices of Genie+ to yet another record-high today (December 23).

As of October 2023, Disney has priced Genie+ – the paid line-skipping service introduced to replace FastPass – differently depending on the park. These prices vary depending on demand, with busier periods generating higher prices.

That’s the case today as Walt Disney World increases the prices of Genie+ to new record-highs. Anyone wishing to secure Lightning Lanes through Genie+ on December 23 will need to pay $39 to use Genie+ in multiple parks, $39 for Magic Kingdom, $32 for EPCOT, $35 for Hollywood Studios, and $29 for Animal Kingdom.

Considering the number of guests expected to descend upon Walt Disney World Resort this weekend, this isn’t overly surprising. Yesterday (December 22) marked the previous record-high, with guests charged $35 for multiple parks, $35 for Magic Kingdom, $28 for EPCOT, $32 for Hollywood Studios, and $25 for Animal Kingdom.

From now until January 1, Disney will likely experience its longest lines of the year. In 2022, Magic Kingdom experienced average wait times of 43 minutes on December 23 according to Thrill Data.

These numbers may surge again this year. Orlando International Airport (MCO) has predicted a record-breaking number of travelers to pass through its doors this weekend. December 30 is projected to be its busiest day of the holiday season with a total of 187,000 passengers.

Guests wanting to skip the holiday season’s lines can purchase Genie+ through the My Disney Experience app. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that Disney World has already started to feel the pressure of the holiday crowds, with Disney Genie+ selling out in record time for Magic Kingdom on Wednesday (December 20). To avoid disappointment, recommend moving quickly to purchase it at any time after midnight on the day of your visit.

Do you purchase Genie+ when visiting Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments!