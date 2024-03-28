“Yeah Baby, What’s Next?”: ‘Star Wars’ Villain Hints at Spinoff

Although fans might be absolutely enamored with the heroic tales of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, there’s no denying that Star Wars has given viewers some of the greatest villains ever to grace the screen.

From Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader to Count Dooku and Darth Maul, the galaxy has known the power of the Dark Side thanks to some of the most sinister Sith Lords and evil-doers on this side of the Outer Rim. As the galaxy has expanded far beyond the original trilogy, so has its roster of villains.

Related: Disney CEO Bob Iger Clinches Proxy Victory With Support of George Lucas

While the original series gave us Darth Vader and Boba Fett, the prequel series and spinoffs showed them a wide variety of new fiends and foes from the days of the Galactic Republic. While there’s definitely an audience for the illustrious Count Dooku, few have made quite the impact of Asajj Ventress.

Star Wars Interview Reveals Ventress’ Future

Apprentice to Count Dooku, disciple of the Witches of Dathomir, and fearsome bounty hunter, Asajj Ventress has a pedigree for which several Sith Lords would kill. After her prominent role in Star Wars: Clone Wars, Disney and Lucasfilm surprised everyone when the character returned triumphantly in The Bad Batch on Disney+, and her story is still far from over.

Related: Disney Hides New ‘Star Wars’ Expansion, ‘Mandalorian’ Coaster Incoming

Nita Futterman, who has been the voice actress for Ventress since Clone Wars, recently spoke directly with Lucasfilm and shared her thoughts on reprising the role. Although she was written out in the canon novel Dark Disciple by Christie Golden, Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm brought her back for The Bad Batch season 3.

Futterman stated,

“They found a way to continue her story… I think they must have discovered that the fans really love this character, and they want her around, which makes me very happy because I love her, too.”

Currently, the character has been written as a semi-antihero/bounty hunter with ties to the Batch and Omega. In the most recent episode, “The Harbinger,” fans are introduced to a more mystical side of the character as she utilizes her Force-sensitive abilities to rescue Omega from a giant sea beast. Futterman shared that this was a sign of Ventress leaning more towards the Light Side of the Force and how far she has come as a character. This could also mean an entire redemption arc in her future.

Ventress is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the extended universe; even the greenest Star Wars fans can recognize her. The interview goes on to state how even the show’s creators acknowledge the need for Ventress’ presence in the series, and she clearly has a more prominent role than some viewers might realize.

Related: Fans Fall for New Baby Yoda Meet and Greet

Executive producer/head writer Jennifer Corbett stated the plans for Ventress after her initial return when she shared,

“We had several discussions about the book and how her story could continue. How she survived will be revealed in future content, but for this story, we were thrilled to include her and explore her unique connection to, and compassion for, Omega.”

Additionally, both the actress and the Star Wars creative team have expressed interest in further utilizing the character in the future. Executive producer Brad Rau shared his vision for Ventress when he said,

“There are so many sides to Ventress over the years. She’s got this big, bold, villainous personality, but also this awesome subtlety that really, really bubbles up. And so we had a lot of fun with her in the booth. She knows the character better than anybody.”

What Comes Next

Although there has been no confirmation as to whether or not Ventress will return for a more central role, there are enough parties involved to where it seems like it might be the next direction for the series. Having previously teased Quinlan Vos in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the evidence is beginning to pile up for a Ventress spinoff, possibly even in live-action.

Related: From ‘Andor’ to ‘Ahsoka’: ‘Star Wars’ Eras for Younglings

As if further teasing the viewers with the hope of this coming to pass, the interview ends with the following.

“Though Ventress walks away from the Bad Batch and Omega in the end, there’s a feeling that the future is wide open. Or as Futterman says, that Asajj could do anything and become anything. ‘I think we’re going to find out a lot of things about a lot of things… And I think we’re going to have all kinds of fun adventures.'”

Call it hope, call it speculation, or call it a disturbance in the Force; the pieces are coming too close together for Disney and Lucasfilm not to make something happen. One thing that can be said for sure is that Ventress’ story is far from over.

Do you think we’ll get an Asajj Ventress spinoff? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!