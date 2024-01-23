‘Star Wars’ Teases Live-Action Adaptations After ‘The Bad Batch’

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was recently announced for Disney+, but not without a few surprises to keep fans wanting more. As Asajj Ventress was revealed in the new series, signs point to a live-action version in the works for both her and a mysterious rogue Jedi.

As cool as it is to see one of the series’ most intriguing villains return, fans of the Star Wars extended universe immediately recognize a major canonical retcon. Before Disney renewed its interest in The Clone Wars, Ventress was killed by her master, Count Dooku, in the novel Dark Disciple. Yet, like Palpatine, somehow she returned.

That said, it might be good news for Padawan and Jedi-Knight-level Star Wars fans. Disney/Dave Filoni is notorious for bread-crumbing viewers with easter eggs and references from both the animated universe and the live-action spinoffs. As seen with the return of Boba Fett and the debut of the notorious Cad Bane in the live-action series, no one stays dead for very long, and Ventress won’t be traveling alone.

Asajj Ventress and Quinlan Vos Join Star Wars Live-Action Universe

Although Disney or Lucasfilm has made no official announcement, it’s highly suggestive that Asajj Ventress and the mysterious Quinlan Vos are next in line for a live-action adaptation. In fact, three main points of evidence support this claim.

Related: Ming-Na Wen Urges ‘Mandalorian’ Fans to Start #FennecLives Petition

From the trailer and artwork, Ventress’s appearance in The Bad Batch mirrors the same artwork seen on the cover of Christie Golden’s Dark Disciple. That means that the events in the series are either retconning the book or somehow she survived sacrificing herself for her unlikely ally, Quinlan Vos, which brings us to the next point of evidence.

Quinlan Vos is a favored character from the Clone Wars era who was essentially the rogue Jedi bad boy of everyone’s dreams. The fact that it was directly stated that Vos is indeed still alive after the events of Order 66 in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus is extremely telling.

For a fan favorite with only one animated appearance and only a live-action easter egg, Quinlan Vos has worked wonders in the extended universe in both comic and novel form. So much so that it stands to reason that Disney and Lucasfilm would want to find some way to bring him off the page and into the realm of live action.

If Disney is officially bringing back Ventress after establishing Vos already exists in the live-action adaptations, the opportunity is simply too good to dismiss. With the incredible response seen from Dave Filoni bringing characters like Ahsoka Tano and Grand Admiral Thrawn to the official canon, it’s not an impossibility.

Are Disney and Lucasfilm bringing these two together? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments down below!