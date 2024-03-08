The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, hosts some of the industry’s most incredible theme park experiences, and Disney has kept that fact ingrained in our culture for decades. However, as park-hopping guests are distracted by the magic and wonder of the parks, they’re still going to spend most of their trip waiting in line.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Disney World, Universal Studios, Six Flags, or whatever; waiting in line to get on an attraction will be part of the whole theme park package. Although many would agree that Disney makes great efforts to make the wait more manageable with some of its environments and virtual queues, it’s still a factor everyone must accept.

That said, many visitors can be so dazzled by the glamor of Disney’s magic that they are utterly blind to the fact they just spent over half an hour waiting for a ride or an experience that lasts barely two minutes. As snarky and pessimistic as that sounds, there is an element of truth, and cast member Tyson Blatter demonstrates with two of the Magic Kingdom’s beloved roller coasters.

Wasting Time at Disney World?

Known as @t_blatt on TikTok, Blatter is a Disney cast member who frequently shares commentary and updates on everything going on at Walt Disney World, but his recent post might have some potential guests doing a double take, as he points out two surprisingly short ride experiences that might cause many to rethink how they spend their time at the Magic Kingdom and the other Disney parks.

Blatter isn’t the only party to notice that these attractions, particularly hyped up thrill-rides like TRON: Lightcycle/Run, are unusually short experiences that often have long lines. Depending on how long a guest or party of guests plans to stay on Disney property, that can easily eat up a lot of potential park time.

At the time of writing, Peter Pan’s Flight (which lasts roughly over 2 minutes,) currently has a standby wait time of 75 minutes according to the My Disney Experience app. As popular as it is, standing in line for well over an hour for a ride many would consider questionable might put a damper on someone’s magical day.

How Long is Too Long?

It should be thoroughly understood that there are multiple factors that attribute to wait times at the park. Elements like time of year, crowd density, and condition of the desired rides, among others can dramatically impact the flow of activity at the parks. If guests have a desired attraction at the top of their list, there are steps they can take to minimize their time spent in line.

Rope drops, after hours events, Genie+, and Lightning Lane passes, and various Disney vacation hacks can easily make the transition easier. However, smart planning in advance can certainly go a long way. Either way, at least some amount of waiting will eventually be inevitable.

How long are you willing to wait for a Disney ride? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!