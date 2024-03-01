EPCOT Attraction Evacuated After Emergency Situation

Yesterday, a mysterious Walt Disney World Resort emergency at EPCOT led to the Frozen Ever After attraction being evacuated.

Frozen Ever After Attraction Evacuated in EPCOT After Emergency Situation

Frozen Ever After at EPCOT experienced an evacuation on February 29 due to an emergency within the building. Cast Members stationed at the attraction’s entrance informed guests that they would need to return later if they wished to ride.

Additionally, they provided experience redemption passes, akin to rain checks, for Lightning Lane holders. Fortunately, the emergency was swiftly resolved, evidenced by the resumption of wait times shortly after the situation was addressed.

In such instances, it’s vital to heed the guidance of Cast Members, who are trained to prioritize guest safety and handle emergencies effectively. The EPCOT Frozen attraction has faced numerous problems at this Disney park. The Walt Disney Company has yet to comment on this ongoing issue. Still, Disney World guests continue to protest the problems that have hindered the Disney experience for those who ride Frozen Ever After.

Conversely, if a planned ride suddenly becomes unavailable, there’s no cause for alarm as it’s likely to resume operation soon. Guests who purchased Lightning Lane access for an affected attraction can seek assistance from Guest Relations for an appropriate resolution.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened on this ride. A few years back, The Orlando Sentinel reported statistics sourced from the District Fire Department (the former Reedy Creek Fire Department), the official governing body of Walt Disney World. These statistics reveal a notable variance in evacuation calls, with Frozen topping the list. Over in Hong Kong Disneyland, the version of the same ride at this Disney Resort seems to function properly since opening last November. That version of the attraction is a boat ride featuring the North Mountain, Queen Elsa, and so much more.

According to the DFD, the resort received 550 evacuation calls during that period, with Frozen Ever After accounting for slightly over 20% of all evacuations at Walt Disney World. Apart from a solitary mention of a “medical call,” the reports do not reference incidents or injuries. Since these statistics do not extend beyond 2016, comparing Frozen’s operational challenges and its predecessor, Maelstrom, is impossible. The Walt Disney theme parks are always on top of enhancing the Disney experience for guests, but it seems that this attraction needs some further refurbishments.

While Disney did not explain, the Orlando Sentinel sought insights from industry experts regarding the breakdown of Frozen. One potential cause of malfunctions, as suggested by Jeff Jensen, an executive vice president at ITEC Entertainment, could be related to the attraction’s water.

Although ITEC has not been involved with Frozen Ever After, it has collaborated with the resort on previous projects involving theme park shows and attractions. Jensen emphasized the challenges associated with water rides in the industry, stating, “Water rides are notorious in our business for being the most difficult to maintain. Notorious. We dread the water rides as far as maintenance. They’re challenging.”

Factors such as humidity and exposure to chemical-laden sanitized water can adversely affect the intricate machinery that operates rides. Strangely, an entire area within EPCOT was also evacuated this week unexpectedly without much reason being revealed.

Have you ever faced a Frozen Ever After evacuation at Disney World’s EPCOT?