Magic Kingdom Coaster Leaves Guests Battered and Bruised

The Magic Kingdom is the crown jewel of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, but not all of its attractions are created equal. As impressive and innovative as some of the newer rides are, TRON Lightcycle/Run needs bigger warning labels.

Tomorrowland has seen a massive makeover since TRON Lightcycle/Run moved in, and the neon-lit rollercoaster soon drew an overwhelming crowd of guests eager to use their Lightning Lane passes on a trip to the game grid. However, the mechanics of the coaster itself have a history of some major rider discomfort.

The restraints on the train of Lightcycles have put guests in some rather strange positions, but the safety locks and devices have a history of causing lasting pain to riders of a certain size. However, one guest recently reported coming off the ride with actual bruises after surfing through cyberspace.

TRON Lightcycle/Run Hurts Multiple Riders

The coaster has caused some severe discomfort in the past, but a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had several riders reporting multiple painful experiences aboard TRON.

u/Dimzekettv begins the post with the following,

“I am a fairly big guy 6’3 260 and my calves are definitely big as I did lots of leg workouts for football for college, this said I had dark purple bruises last night because of the ride and it was painful the whole time the lady “helped” my calves fit in as the stomach and everything else was ok just the calves killed! I recommend if the calves you have are big don’t go on this or go on just expect pain… I will say I enjoyed the ride and will ride again and deal with the pain but just wanted to warn people to please listen to other people’s advice!”

The TRON coaster might not be the most comfortable ride at Disney, but someone should definitely be on alert if the restraints are causing bruises. Furthermore, this isn’t the only instance in the thread.

Down in the comments, u/Weak_Explanation5855 shares almost the same scenario when they add,

“I’m 6’2” 200lbs. It is impossible for me to wear skinny jeans. I tried explaining this to my wife and she didn’t believe me. The chest plate also comes right to my xiphoid process and was a bit uncomfortable. I mean, granted she sees my calves everyday so they’ve lost a little of the magic on her. She went on to tell me they designed the rides for “normal” people and not me. Fun ride, I’d go on it again but not regularly.”

Another Disney guest shares that this isn’t the only coaster to have this same problem. u/HailSayton writes,

“Have you had the same experience on Flight of Passage? I’m a similar size, 6’4 and a little heavier, and my legs are too long to fit them all the way underneath the front, so while the back piece fits fine, they have to slam the leg pieces against my calves. Combine that with swelling from walking in the heat all day, and the last time I rode, I had a dent in my calf and it was sore for a couple days. Haven’t experienced Tron yet, but damn, that stuff is not built for linebacker sized dudes.”

It should also be noted that Disney does have alternative riding options for those unable to fit into the restraints, or those uncomfortable soaring face-first into the darkness. The traditional coaster seats sit at the back of the train, and offer a different riding experience.

u/kevinfantasy writes,

“There’s also the regular roller coaster style seat that can accommodate most people. Even if you can’t fit on the bike, you can still ride.”

To which u/lukin187250 replies,

“Disney is really great about that. I am a big guy as well and I remember on the rockin roller coaster how much room I had. It must have been the designated seat for that. I remember thinking Shaq would probably fit.” As much as the Disney Park has done to be more inclusive with rides like this, it feels like some adjustments still need to be made. Not everyone who gets on a coaster or flight simulator is Mickey-sized, after all. Have you ever had trouble fitting in on a Disney ride? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!