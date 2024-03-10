Guests Stuck in Tortuous Breakdown Aboard Classic Disney Ride

Guests recently exposed a tortuous breakdown at an iconic Disney World ride. Could you have born the situation?

With four theme parks, Disney World is home to many famous and iconic attractions that enchant the young and the young at heart every time they visit the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

Sadly, guests boarding an iconic Disney ride were recently trapped in a tortuous breakdown. Not an experience many could bear.

TikTok user @daniellejohns0n recently posted a video riding “it’s a small world” — one of the most iconic Disney rides in Magic Kingdom — with her young daughter, listening to probably one of the catchiest tunes in any Disney Park. Unfortunately, the experience quickly went sideways for the two.

Danielle commented that “it’s a small world” was the first ride she and her daughter went on when visiting the Magic Kingdom, adding that the ride had broken down, making it a memorable experience for the wrong reasons.

The user recorded the adorable dolls singing and dancing while her boat remained static, turning the camera to her face, showing distress and concern due to having to listen to “this song on repeat” during the malfunction. However, the user did not mention how long she had to wait before the ride resumed.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

This song on repeat #disneyworld #fail #itsasmallworld #disney #foryou #foryoupage #magickingdom

Fortunately, no guest was seen trying to get off their boats during the incident, as it has recently happened at Disney Parks worldwide.

Inside the Magic has reported on a man getting completely naked and exiting his boat on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, causing an outrageous scene at Walt Disney’s original theme park. Additionally, a woman attempted a similar feature at Disneyland Paris, recklessly pulling multiple children out of the attraction and carelessly walking along the set.

Additionally, a man endangered his child by pulling him out of their boat and throwing them over a fence. The series of incidents has led many to wonder what strange phenomenon is pushing guests to flee from the iconic Disney ride.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.