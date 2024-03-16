Marvel Star Outrages “Anti-Woke” Fans With Latest Comment

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star and Emmy Award-winning actor Mark Ruffalo divided fans online this week after calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

This is hardly Ruffalo’s first brush with politics. The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor nominee has been vocally progressive for over a decade, supporting women’s right to choose and the LGBTQIA+ community. On X (formerly Twitter), he describes himself as a “climate justice advocate with an eye out for a better, brighter, cleaner, & more hopeful future for all of us.”

Ruffalo was a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter in 2016, endorsing him in an official campaign ad. He’s applauded Sanders’s views on current events in the years since.

In 2021, Ruffalo condemned the court’s not guilty verdict in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injured another man during a police shooting protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“After all we have seen and heard about these weapons of war, these killing machines, there is no doubt that people who faced this young man were more afraid of him than he was of them,” the Golden Globe Award nominee wrote. “He was the one with a weapon of war, loaded and ready to be used on people. Justice weeps bitterly today. We are coming together to heal the scars left by the wounds of this grief. We will care for each other and remember why we continue to march.”

Ruffalo hasn’t shied away from controversy in his professional projects, either. As Tatiana Maslany’s co-star in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the iconic Hulk actor defended the feminist Disney+ show amid “anti-woke” Marvel Studios fan outcry.

On Sunday, Ruffalo wore an “Artists4Ceasefire” pin to the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles alongside other notable names like Billie Eilish and Ramy Youssef. Later, he re-posted a Variety interview with Youssef, simply writing “#Artists4Ceasefire”:

Many fans thanked Ruffalo for speaking out on human suffering in Palestine, where the official death toll has exceeded 31,000 since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Many more are at risk of fatal illness in the coming months without access to medicine, clean water, and food.

“You were magnificent as always,” @BlackSLKAMG55 replied. “For using your voice & platform. Thank you for standing up for the innocent people of Palestine.”

“Well done MARK,” said @Anoss_06. “Need more people like you to be on the face of media.”

Still, others slammed Mark Ruffalo for supporting a ceasefire—some spammed news articles in response to his post.

“The Hulk has never been lamer,” @Manga_Horse wrote.

Others called the Poor Things (2023) star anti-semitic or pro-terrorist, while some said he should stick to playing Bruce Banner. Many negative comments were so derogatory they can’t be repeated here.

This isn’t the first time Bruce Banner has spoken out about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The actor first signed an Artists4Ceasefire open letter in October 2023. In November, he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for calling civilian deaths in Gaza “collateral damage,” writing that the politician should “have some compassion.”

“No. Sorry. They are not ‘collateral damage’ they are human beings who happen to have been born there and live there and most of those human beings are stuck there,” Ruffalo said.

Is it important for celebrities like Mark Ruffalo to weigh in on political conflict as public figures, or should they stay neutral? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.