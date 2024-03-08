Stormtrooper Defends Palestine, Compares Israel to the Empire

A stormtrooper recently joined an anti-Zionist protest, comparing Israel’s treatment of Palestine to the Empire from Star Wars. The demonstration condemned the United States ally’s ongoing violence against Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack.

Public opinion of Israel has shifted dramatically in the last few months as the official Palestinian death toll nears 30,000. In January, CNN reported that one out of every 100 Gazans had died. If Israeli forces continue blocking humanitarian aid, deaths from disease and malnutrition are expected to skyrocket over the next few months.

Hundreds of demonstrations have garnered attention across the United States and worldwide since October 7, urging the United Nations (UN) to step in. In January, the International Court of Justice stated it was “plausible” that Israel was committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. South Africa has consistently advocated for Palestinians, filing lawsuits and pleading with the UN to force Israel to allow aid into Gaza.

The violence has continued incessantly since November 30, the end of a six-day ceasefire. Israel has refused multiple agreements for a more prolonged ceasefire, including one that would’ve freed all Israeli hostages from Hamas custody.

Independent reporter Katie Smith (@probablyreadit on X, formerly Twitter) attended an anti-Zionist demonstration last month. She shared this footage of an activist dressed as an imperial stormtrooper confronting a Zionist counterprotester.

The man with the Stormtrooper helmet stands next to the pro-Israel counter demonstrators “Every episode of the Mandalorian they use baby Yoda’s as human shields, am I right? Prove me wrong,” he says

The stormtrooper held a sign reading “The Empire Did Nothing Wrong” beside a man waving an Israeli flag.

“They don’t want to talk about how good the economy was under the Empire,” the protestor said sarcastically. “Sorry, Rebels. Every episode of The Mandalorian is using Baby Yodas as human shields. Am I right?”

“Prove me wrong,” he continued. “Show me an episode where The Mandalorian isn’t using Baby Yoda as a shield.”

Seeing a character from a beloved franchise like Star Wars at a protest might seem strange, but it’s not so outlandish. George Lucas has repeatedly stated that while the world of Star Wars is mythical, the political conflicts are based on actual historical events.

According to History, Lucas relied heavily on imagery from Nazi Germany to create the Empire. He wanted them to appear outwardly fascist to viewers, even taking the name “stormtroopers” from paramilitary fighters that defended the Nazi Party.

“The Imperial officers’ uniforms and even Darth Vader’s helmet resemble those worn by German Army members in World War II, and the gradual rise of Palpatine from chancellor to emperor mirrored Adolf Hitler’s similar political ascent from the chancellor to dictator,” History writes.

Of course, this protestor isn’t affiliated with The Walt Disney Company. However, the House of Mouse was criticized after donating millions to aid Israel last fall, with many former fans vowing to boycott its movies, merchandise, films, television shows, and theme parks. Disney CEO Bob Iger hasn’t spoken on the matter despite the outcry.

