Man Beaten Up, Arrested After Disgusting Child Incident on Disney Vacation

A 52-year-old man was arrested after an incident in which he showed videos of his penis to a child en route to a Disney resort.

The incident reportedly occurred while a group of parkgoers were on a shuttle bus (which is not owned by Disney) that takes guests to and from Disneyland Paris on January 30.

According to Le Parisien, the man showed the videos to a nine-year-old girl from the South of France. The girl promptly told her father, who attacked the man and broke his glasses.

Police were called to the scene, where they found the man in question — who was a British tourist — trying to delete explicit images and videos from his phone. While he initially denied any wrongdoing, he later admitted to showing the videos after police searched his hotel room and found additional images and videos on his laptop and tablet.

He later tried to argue that he had shown the girl the videos in an attempt to get her to stop staring at him. Accused of corruption of a minor under 15 and habitual consultation of an online public communication service making available the pornographic image or representation of a minor, he received a four-year suspended sentence.

The man was also placed on a sex offenders register, banned from participating in any activities involving minors, and ordered to pay €2,000 to the victims for moral damage and €372 euros for material damage.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first incident of its kind at a theme park. In June 2023, a 22-year-old Florida man was arrested for grabbing two children on separate days at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney Springs. Similarly, a man was arrested at Disney World in 2019 after he inappropriately touched a young guest.

