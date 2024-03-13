‘Madame Web’ Star Unbothered By Film’s Failure

One of the stars of Madame Web (2024) seems completely unphased over the movie flopping at the box office. That being said, she’s not the one facing the onslaught of bad press.

Related: Andrew Garfield Confidently Speaks Out on ‘Spider-Man’: “If You Don’t Love Me, It’s Your Loss”

Based on Madame Webb from Marvel Comics and directed by SJ Clarkson, Madame Web was a box office bomb almost from the get-go. The Spider-Man spinoff was maligned by audiences and critics alike despite an impressive cast that included Dakota Johnson (Cassandra Webb), Sydney Sweeney (Julia Cornwall), Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon), Celeste O’Connor (Mattie Franklin), Tahar Rahim (Ezekiel Sims), Mike Epps (O’Neill), Emma Roberts (Marry Parker), and Adam Scott (Ben Parker).

Even in the build-up for the film, it seems like everyone involved knew how bad it would be. Everyone, especially Johnson and Sweeney, were fairly vocal about the film. In fact, Sweeney seems to be completely unbothered by Madame Web bombing at the box office, telling the Los Angeles Times, “I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen.”

Related: Upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ Project Joins Peter Parker and Miles Morales, Fans Hopeful for MCU Debut

Despite this disaster, Sweeney’s career hasn’t seemed to slow down. Not only did she star in the hit romantic comedy Anyone But You (2023) with Glenn Powell and hosted Saturday Night Live, but she’s also set to star in the horror film Immaculate (2024) and reprise her Emmy Award-nominated character in Euphoria. It seems that the White Lotus actor has gotten away scot-free.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Dakota Johnson has been as lucky.

‘Madame Web’ Has Been a Disaster for Dakota Johnson

Related: “I’m Taking My Time,” ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Talks Next Career Move

As Sydney Sweeney’s career continues its upward trajectory, Dakota Johnson seems to be at a standstill. While the Reality (2023) star has multiple projects lined up as an actress and producer, it appears that Johnson only has Madame Web at the moment. On top of this, multiple producers and executives at Sony Pictures have reportedly been upset with how much she has bashed the film.

While this is certainly unfair, the fact of the matter is that Madame Web is only a blip among a plethora of successes in the career of Sydney Sweeney. Meanwhile, we could unfortunately be witnessing the downfall of the Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) actress.