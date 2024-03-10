Sony Executives Angry With ‘Madame Web’ Star

After her comments regarding how terrible the film was, a Madame Web (2024) star has caught the ire of executives over at Sony Pictures.

Madame Web marks a lousy start for Sony’s Marvel Comics films in 2024. One of the worst-reviewed superhero movies of all time, the film is considered a massive flop, grossing only $93.2 million in four weeks against an $80 million budget.

Some of the most vocal credits against the film come from the cast itself, which includes Dakota Johnson (Cassandra Web), Sydney Sweeney (Julia Cornwall), Isabela Merced (Anya Corazon), Celeste O’Connor (Mattie Franklin), Tahar Rahim (Ezekiel Sims), Emma Roberts (Mary Parker), and Adam Scott (Ben Parker). And the bigwigs at Sony Pictures are tired of it.

People at Sony “Questioning Star Power” of ‘Madame Web’ Lead

As time has passed and the negative reviews and audience reactions have come in, the cast of Madame Web hasn’t been shy about how bad the film is. This includes Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. Naturally, Sony executives and producers are upset with the comments… coming from Johnson.

An industry insider told The Daily Mail:

“Lots of people at Sony are questioning her star power, and how she reacted to this failure will likely come back to haunt her.”

“Not every movie is going to work, but a lot of hard work is put towards even bad movies and for your star to s*** on it is a bad look. Dakota is being looked down on over her talk of the film because everyone in the production is thinking, what if the movie was still the same but also a box office gem?”

Well then, what about Sydney Sweeney?

“It is OK to joke about your movie not doing well and even lean into the bad reviews like Sydney Sweeney did on SNL with her monologue – but producers and Sony aren’t laughing over Dakota’s continued dragging of how she sees the fallout of Madame Web and how she isn’t taking any responsibility for its lackluster results.”

It seems that the real difference in this situation is that Sweeney has proven to be successful outside of the box office bomb with the HBO series Euphoria and Anyone But You (2023) alongside Glen Powell; Johnson isn’t so lucky. But if she were to have a hit, the insider notes that the executives’ opinions could easily change.

“In typical Hollywood fashion, if Dakota’s next film is a major hit, then everyone will be kissing her a** again. Right now, not so much.”

What did you think of Madame Web? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!