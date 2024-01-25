Dakota Johnson Faces Online Criticism Ahead of New Marvel Project

The internet has chosen its next victim, and surprisingly enough, it’s a generally well-liked actress on the cusp of making her big Marvel Studios/Sony’s Spider-Many Universe (SSU) debut: Dakota Johnson.

It goes without saying that 2022 and 2023 weren’t exactly kind to the superhero genre, with big-budget blockbusters like Morbius (2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and The Marvels (2023) becoming historic box office flops for their respective studios. Because of this, it seems like Marvel, Sony, and even DC are taking a drastically different approach to their release schedules, with 2025 shaping up to be one of the quietest yet.

However, the show must go on, especially for Sony’s next foray into the Marvel universe, Madame Web (2024). Starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web, a New York medic with clairvoyant abilities, the movie sees her joining forces with three young women when a dangerous adversary named Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim) arises. The film is set in a standalone universe, meaning Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto), or Peter Parker (Tom Holland) aren’t likely to pop up in the story — unless some sort of Multiversal shenanigans ensue.

Check out the official trailer for Sony Pictures’ Madame Web below:

Madame Web has generated a good amount of buzz in recent months following the release of its first official trailer, but now, the project has people talking for an entirely different reason. You see, Sony recently shared some new promotional images of the main cast ahead of the movie’s premiere, highlighting Sydney Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced’s Anya Corazon, and Celeste O’Connor’s Mattie Franklin with the caption, “Different threads. Same web.”

Different threads. Same web. 🕸️ #MadameWeb connects them all – exclusively in movie theaters February 14. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/dNVRk0fEsv — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) January 18, 2024

However, the internet was quick to bring attention to an unusual shot that was released of Dakota Johnson (via @HollywoodHandle) striking an oddly rigid pose while showing off her costume, making it the perfect target for instant meme-ification:

New look at 'MADAME WEB'. 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/fgj1P581y4 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 23, 2024

In typical internet fashion, X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) users wasted no time poking fun at the image, with this person even editing in Johnson’s character to an emotional scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019):

Why is my timeline filled with Madame Web 😭 pic.twitter.com/l9q7u9iFIT — Zero (@zerowontmiss) January 25, 2024

@Jtaylor0_3 hilariously compared her open-palm reach to a moment from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE days, and there’s no denying that the similarity is striking:

Finally, this individual joked, “Five year old me when someone asked me my age,” poking fun at Johnson’s awkward pose:

Five year old me when someone asked me my age pic.twitter.com/ZztuMqGjZo — Sebastian Campos (@camposseba22) January 23, 2024

This isn’t the first time Madame Web has found itself at the center of some pretty hilarious internet discourse, as Johnson’s delivery of a particular line from the trailer — “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” — also became an instant meme back in November.

For now, it’s safe to say that expectations aren’t exactly high for Madame Web to be the kind of high-stakes, action-packed blockbuster that will finally regenerate interest in the superhero genre. Still, it might manage to surprise the most dedicated of naysayers, especially with talented actresses like Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney at the helm — even if their character posters leave a little something to be desired.

Madame Web swings into movie theaters on February 14, 2024.

Are you predicting another commercial flop for Madame Web, or are you cautiously optimistic? Let us know in the comments below!