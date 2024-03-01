‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Confirms Beloved Character Will Become a Ghost

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) has many surprises in store.

Ghostbusters is no stranger to truly bizarre supernatural villains. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (a 112-foot sailor made of the delicious gooey confectionary), Vigo the Carpathian (a haunted oil painting), and horned hellhounds that possess refrigerators.

The upcoming sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is no exception. Having admittedly taken inspiration from the zany ’80s animated series The Real Ghostbusters (1986 — 1991), the filmmakers have taken things up a notch where the spooks and specters are concerned.

There’s a new ghost called the Sewer Dragon, which is said to be the biggest in the franchise so far (sorry, Stay Puft), a projectile-vomiting potato aptly named Pukey, and the possessed statue of one of the Lions that’s sat outside the New York Public Library, to name a few.

Oh, and there’s also the main protagonist, an “icy” god named Garraka who’s capable of plunging the entire planet into a “second Ice Age.” Now, one of the latest trailers for the film has revealed yet another rather unusual foe, but this time it’s something very familiar.

The film sees the return of several Ghostbusters characters who first appeared in the original 1984 film: Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), and Walter Peck (William Atherton).

But there’s another legacy character back in the fold, except this one doesn’t speak. No, it isn’t Slimer (who is also back); it’s the Ghostbusters’ iconic vehicle, the Ecto-1, which is widely considered a character in its own right.

In the past few weeks, YouTube has become as plagued with new trailers for the sequel as New York City has with supernatural entities. Now, the new Japanese trailer reveals that the Ecto-1 becomes possessed during the film as it can be seen sporting an ominous red light display while appearing to drive itself from its spot in the Firehouse’s garage.

Check it out below at the 01:52 mark:

Fans on X (Twitter) are excited to see the beloved Ecto-1 get possessed.

@FoxyTheJokerFox finds the scene shocking:

The most thing that still shocks me that Ecto-1 is going to get possessed in this movie

Another excited fan, @NickSArtist587, says the film is going to be “sick”:

I realized in this trailer the Ecto 1 actually gets possessed This bouta be sick!

While the trailer doesn’t reveal whether the Ecto-1 is bad (it may end up helping the crew out a ‘la Kitt from Knight Rider), given the fact writer/director Gil Kenan and writer/producer Jason Reitman have admitted that The Real Ghostbusters has been a huge source of inspiration, this feels similar to the Season 4 episode, “Follow That Hearse,” in which the Ecto-1 becomes possessed by a spirit and attacks the Ghostbusters.

@DanteLionheart remembers the episode in question and provides some digital artwork of the possessed Ecto-1 to remind others:

Who remembers this possessed ecto-1 from #therealghostbusters cartoon? #digitalartwork

Will the Ecto-1 go full “Christine” on the Ghostbusters, or will it help save the day like it always does?

Per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Frozen Empire:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind in an undisclosed role.

It will be released in theaters on March 22, 2024.

Shortly after Frozen Empire hits theaters, the first issue in a new, four-part comic book series titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town (2024) from Dark Horse Comics, which bridges the gap between Afterlife and the new film, will be released on March 27, 2024.

A Ghostbusters animated series and an animated movie are currently in production, and the franchise is now also expected to return to Universal Studios theme parks. Later this year, the original Ghostbusters film will return to theaters in front of a live orchestra.

