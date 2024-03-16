Disney Park Plans to Outdo Castle and Mountain, Report Says

Two Disney theme parks have big plans for the future – and we mean big.

Earlier this week, Disney passed another obstacle in plans to expand its Disneyland Resort. On March 11, a six-hour meeting between Disney officials, Anaheim residents, and the Anaheim Planning Commission resulted in a 5-1 vote in favor of DisneylandForward, a $1.9 billion development initiative.

Related: Disneyland To Receive New Entry Facelift After 70 Years

Disney has stayed relatively mum on the specifics of what this will entail, but we do know that it will include new attractions, restaurants, parking facilities, the privatization of Magic Way (a public street that currently borders Disney property), and even (potentially) a new theme park.

For now, however, we have a better idea of just how big Disney wants to go with this expansion. The new zoning laws required by DisneylandForward include “additional structural thematic elements (for a total of four) to have a height of up to 300 feet.” Until now, the parks have been permitted to build one structure each, with a maximum height of 250 feet.

Buildings up to 300 feet would significantly overshadow the current peaks in each park. Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure is the resort’s current tallest attraction at 183 feet. Pixar Pal-A-Round is 160 feet, Matterhorn Bobsleds is 147 feet, making it the tallest peak at Disneyland Park, and Incredicoaster is 120 feet. Sleeping Beauty Castle, meanwhile, is just 77 feet – although its forced perspective makes it appear slightly taller.

A spokesperson for the City of Anaheim, Mike Lyster, told PEOPLE that in addition to the four structures, there could be “two built along Disneyland Drive and one at the Toy Story Parking Area, should it be redeveloped.” However, he also added that “there are no proposals or specifics on any potential thematic elements at this time.”

Related: Disneyland Planning Massive New Anaheim Expansion

DisneylandForward may have been approved by the Anaheim Planning Commission, but it still needs to be approved by Anaheim City Council before the resort can make progress on any new additions. The next meeting is expected to take place in mid-April.

What would you like to see added to Disneyland Resort under its proposed new zoning laws? Let us know in the comments!