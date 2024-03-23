Disney Guests Disrupt Attendance Slump, Shatter Previous Record-Breaking Prices

It’s Spring Break, and the Walt Disney World Resort crowd levels heading to Central Florida are…lower than anticipated. Yup. And even though there seems to be lower-than-average crowd levels at Disney World during one of the busiest times of the year, Genie+ remains at a record-breaking high. Why is that? Well, let’s dig in and find out.

Walt Disney World Resort Guests Still Paying High Record-Breaking Prices at Parks Despite Lower-Than-Average Attendance During Spring Break

Each Disney park, including Disney Springs, according to not just one crowd calendar but many, appears to show this year’s lower timeframe. This Disney Resort has blocked out several Park pass options for guests, which could explain the low attendance rates. Spring Break season is ramping up as we get closer to Easter. Your Disney vacation should be researched throughout busy times like Spring Break season and park hours to guarantee that your Disney vacation is as good as possible.

The average wait time profile for each day in the past 6 months across #WaltDisneyWorld. Today, the black line, in the bottom quadrant of the data set.https://t.co/B3n9Yyl2YL pic.twitter.com/b2iV3K6Ptg — Thrill Data (@ThrillData) March 22, 2024

Thrill Data, a global theme park analytics website, posted the above information yesterday, showing that, despite long lines and possibly heavy crowds at Walt Disney World Resort, the numbers are still way down compared to previous years.

The cost of the Disney Genie+ skip-the-line service has surged to record levels, which were previously only witnessed during the bustling Christmas/New Year holiday period. This price hike comes in anticipation of an influx of visitors during Easter Week. The initial surge in crowds for Spring Break was observed around March 10-15, with attendance noticeably lighter over the past week than last year.