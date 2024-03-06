Disney Cast Member Shuts Down Proposal, Kicks Guests Out

Disneyland Resort is under fire after another Disney cast member stopped a proposal. A Disney security cast member was filmed escorting the unhappy bachelor from the theme park.

The incident follows a 2022 viral video from Disneyland Paris Resort in which a Disney cast member snatched an engagement ring from a proposing guest. The man pulled his now-fiancee onto an off-limits stage in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The guests claimed they had permission to be there, but the Disney cast member who stopped the proposal was following safety protocols because of pyrotechnic effects under the stage. The Walt Disney Company later apologized for ruining the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Proposals stir controversy at other Disney Parks, too. In February, a representative for Shanghai Disneyland told a hopeful guest that he wasn’t allowed to propose on Disney property. Though there’s nothing in the Disney park’s rules about engagement, the message scared some couples who worried that Disney was cracking down on theme park romance after the Disneyland Paris incident.

The latest viral video comes from Disneyland Resort. In a TikTok shared by @bangeroasis, a Disney security cast member kicks a man holding romantic balloons out of Disney California Adventure Park:

Though the conversation between the guest and cast member is unintelligible, dozens of guests booed as they walked away together. The TikToker explained that the man was asked to leave but didn’t share the reason.

Online reaction was similar. Some commenters felt that Disney wasn’t doing enough to stop theme park violence and should focus on that instead of shutting down proposals.

“They don’t like to stop fights but they love to stop love,” @mason.nothing0 wrote.

“Does Disney not understand these proposals are free advertisement for them?” @animshio asked.

“Disney has become garbage not worth the money,” @robertasargent645 said.

Some even demanded The Walt Disney Company take action against the security cast member.

“Do better @Disney,” @hippymama27 wrote. “What was this hurting!!!!”

“I hope they got fired even the head of security!” said @redelacruz4810.

“@DisneyParks you have some training to do,” @quinceanara replied.

Others stood by the cast member.

“Whats the context around it?” @adetohmytoe asked. “No way it can be this simple.”

“I feel like we are missing part of the story,” @jenely44 agreed.

Other guests have been forced to leave after celebrating life events with fireworks and other large displays at Disneyland Resort, so it’s possible that the security cast member disapproved of the balloon display. Of course, balloons aren’t banned at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure Park–they sell them! But Disneyland Resort’s rules give security cast members the right to “prohibit the use or storage of any other item not listed above that we determine may be harmful or disruptive, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

Should Disney Parks have stricter or more lenient proposal rules? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.