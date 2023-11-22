Walt Disney World Proposal Goes Wrong, Leaves Employees Stunned

A viral video captured the moment a Walt Disney World proposal went wrong.

The Disney parks and resorts are some of the most popular destinations to get engaged at. With so many incredible locations and themed areas, it’s a no-brainer why couples would want to embark on the next step of their relationship while inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World see hundreds of proposals each and every year, with the vast majority of them going incredibly smoothly. However, as is the case with anything at Disney, you never truly know what might happen.

In the past, we’ve seen quite a few proposals go haywire, either due to rejection or factors outside of the couple’s control. One infamous proposal actually occurred at the Disneyland Paris Resort, with a couple taking center stage at the end of Main Street U.S.A. right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The man knelt down and pulled out the ring, which was quickly snatched by a cast member. The couple can be seen on a stage in the Park as one Guest gets down on one knee to propose. The Cast Member took the ring and motioned for the Guests to leave the stage.

We’ve seen numerous proposals get broken up, either by Disney or rogue guests. We certainly do not recommend proposing in off-limits areas, but if guests have been granted access, we’re all for these magical moments. However, a proposal went off the rails at the Walt Disney World Resort recently for a reason you might not have expected.

A video was shared online through various social media sites like X (Twitter) and TikTok. The video shows a couple at a meet and greet with Princess Tiana, who has been receiving major improvements in her theme park presence. However, things take a turn when the male guest kneels down and pull out a ring for Tiana and asking her to marry him.

Princess Tiana is taken aback by the boldness of this offer and can be seen hiding her laughter. After a few seconds, she asks, “What about Naveen?”

The guest responds, “You don’t have to tell him!” To heighten the stakes even more, the guest states that the ring was his grandmother’s. The video cuts off there, but we have to assume that Tiana lovingly says no.

Like we mentioned earlier, Princess Tiana has been receiving a lot more recognition within Disney’s theme parks recently, thanks in a large part due to an upcoming attraction based entirely on Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

Earlier in 2023, Splash Mountain closed permanently at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, making way for a brand-new ride to take over.

This isn’t your ordinary project however, with the new ride using the same track layout and exterior show building as Splash Mountain. This new ride is called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and brings the story of Princess Tiana and her friends to life as guests embark on an all-new adventure. This new attraction is expected to open at the Magic Kingdom sometime in 2024, with Disneyland’s version following suit.

Would you ever propose at the Disney theme parks? Who’s your Disney crush?