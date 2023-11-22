Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

New Disney Attraction Left in Disgusting, Shocking State

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
The Cinderella Castle inside of Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World with zoomed-in shots of TRON Lightcycle / Run

Credit: @coastersnbrews on X, formerly Twitter / Inside The Magic

A new Disney World attraction is getting attention from guests after new photos surfaced showing the disgusting and shocking condition of the ride.

Disney World attraction - A Cast Member in VIP Tour guide costume high fiving a kid and his father in front of Spaceship Earth at EPCOT
Credit: Disney

Where Is the Disney Attraction Located?

Believe it or not, the attraction this article discusses is located at Walt Disney World Resort, specifically at Magic Kingdom. The new attraction has only been around for seven months.

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has a few new rides: 
  • TRON Lightcycle / Run: This roller coaster is based on the movie TRON: Legacy (2010) and is one of the fastest at any Disney park. It opened in April 2023 and is located in Tomorrowland behind Space Mountain.
  • Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana: This ride opened on October 16, 2023.
  • The Haunted Mansion’s Hatbox Ghost: This new haunt came to the Haunted Mansion just in time for the holiday season and is expected to arrive sometime later this month (November).
Other new rides at Disney World include:
  • Happily Ever After fireworks (returned in 2023)
  • EPCOT Forever (replaced by Harmonious in 2021)
  • Roundup Rodeo BBQ (2023)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (2022)
  • Zootopia show in Animal Kingdom (coming soon)
Disney World attraction - Riders aboard TRON Lightcycle / Run
Credit: D23

But to be more specific, the ride that caught the attention of hundreds of guests is the current state of TRON Lightcycle / Run, located within Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park.

Photos have been circulating social media showing the current disgusting state of the attraction, which has yet to celebrate its first anniversary of opening to the general public.

Thought Disney took better care of the cleanliness their rides

The reactions have not been positive. One guest asked if this was the TRON Lightcycle / Run at Shanghai Disneyland or Disney World Resort. Someone was quick to answer, simply saying, “Magic Kingdom.”

Another guest said, “It’s dirty in the queue as well. Broken lights, chipped walls. It’s Six Flag-like. So sad.”

Disney World attraction - A couple rides TRON Lightcycle/Run
Credit: @jump2parkspeed on Instagram

Walt Disney World has high standards for cleanliness and sanitation. Disney also has defined cycles for enhanced cleaning of specific areas. Ride vehicles are usually cleaned twice daily, in the morning and evening. Disney has several safety checks and balances for rides. If a ride isn’t performing at the 99th percentile, it will trigger a system error and a rider announcement. The ride will shut down until it’s fixed. For example, Space Mountain has a pressurized track so Disney can monitor it for cracks.
The current state of this Disney World attraction is shocking and honestly disturbing, considering that the ride has yet to pass the one-year mark. A similar incident occurred not too long ago at the same park in the same area when guests complained about the worn-out paint job atop the Space Mountain attraction.
What are your thoughts on the current state of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Disney World Resort?

