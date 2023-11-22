New Disney Attraction Left in Disgusting, Shocking State

A new Disney World attraction is getting attention from guests after new photos surfaced showing the disgusting and shocking condition of the ride.
Where Is the Disney Attraction Located?
Believe it or not, the attraction this article discusses is located at Walt Disney World Resort, specifically at Magic Kingdom. The new attraction has only been around for seven months.
- TRON Lightcycle / Run: This roller coaster is based on the movie TRON: Legacy (2010) and is one of the fastest at any Disney park. It opened in April 2023 and is located in Tomorrowland behind Space Mountain.
- Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana: This ride opened on October 16, 2023.
- The Haunted Mansion’s Hatbox Ghost: This new haunt came to the Haunted Mansion just in time for the holiday season and is expected to arrive sometime later this month (November).
- Happily Ever After fireworks (returned in 2023)
- EPCOT Forever (replaced by Harmonious in 2021)
- Roundup Rodeo BBQ (2023)
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (2022)
- Zootopia show in Animal Kingdom (coming soon)
But to be more specific, the ride that caught the attention of hundreds of guests is the current state of TRON Lightcycle / Run, located within Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park.
Photos have been circulating social media showing the current disgusting state of the attraction, which has yet to celebrate its first anniversary of opening to the general public.
Thought Disney took better care of the cleanliness their rides 🤮 pic.twitter.com/avneycLy6W
— Coasters and Brews (@coastersnbrews) November 19, 2023
Thought Disney took better care of the cleanliness their rides
The reactions have not been positive. One guest asked if this was the TRON Lightcycle / Run at Shanghai Disneyland or Disney World Resort. Someone was quick to answer, simply saying, “Magic Kingdom.”
Another guest said, “It’s dirty in the queue as well. Broken lights, chipped walls. It’s Six Flag-like. So sad.”
