New Disney Attraction Left in Disgusting, Shocking State

Other new rides at Disney World include:

Happily Ever After fireworks (returned in 2023)

EPCOT Forever (replaced by Harmonious in 2021)

Roundup Rodeo BBQ (2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (2022)

Zootopia show in Animal Kingdom (coming soon)

But to be more specific, the ride that caught the attention of hundreds of guests is the current state of TRON Lightcycle / Run, located within Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park.

Photos have been circulating social media showing the current disgusting state of the attraction, which has yet to celebrate its first anniversary of opening to the general public.

Thought Disney took better care of the cleanliness their rides 🤮 pic.twitter.com/avneycLy6W — Coasters and Brews (@coastersnbrews) November 19, 2023

The reactions have not been positive. One guest asked if this was the TRON Lightcycle / Run at Shanghai Disneyland or Disney World Resort. Someone was quick to answer, simply saying, “Magic Kingdom.”

Another guest said, “It’s dirty in the queue as well. Broken lights, chipped walls. It’s Six Flag-like. So sad.”

