Disney Influencer Boasts About Regular Line Cutting

A Disney influencer caught heat online this week after recommending line cutting at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. In one video, the social media content creator expressed that jumping queues is the only way to get things done at Disney parks.

Line cutting is a controversial topic among Disney Parks fans. Inside the Magic has reported numerous altercations around line cutting, including a viral brawl in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park. Two families were banned from Walt Disney World Resort after fighting over their place in line for Peter Pan’s Flight.

Amid heightened tensions at the Disney theme parks, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort added “courtesy” policies to their property rules. Alongside forbidding verbal or physical assault, the rule explicitly mentions line cutting.

“Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others,” Disneyland Resort writes.

Despite The Walt Disney Company’s clear position on line jumping, it remains a heated topic in the Disney Parks fan community. Some believe no one should be allowed to leave a line and return for non-medical reasons, but most think there’s more of a gray area.

“I have no problems with one person or parent and child taking a toilet break, it’s gonna alter my wait time by what, a few moments,” one fan wrote.

“People have nothing better to do than be ignorant,” said another. “One person who has been online for an hour and can’t hold it is not a big deal. The reason for the rule is because one parent would stand on line their family of 6 rode other rides and then would jump in. Lets all start acting reasonable.”

But that’s exactly what Disney YouTuber Cassi’s Castle has recommended in multiple videos, frustrating Disney Parks fans online.

In a vlog from Disneyland After Dark Princess Nite, Cassi met up with friends at the front of a lengthy line to meet Mulan. They hopped in and took multiple individual and group photos with the Disney Princess.

Multiple Disney character meet & greet lines were more than two hours long, which is standard for special events. At the end of her Princess Nite vlog, Cassi recommended visiting with a group to save time in line.

“What did help was that we had such a big group,” the Disney influencer explained. “…Some of them would get into lines for characters and then we would call later and be like, ‘Oh, you guys are in line? Let’s meet up with you.”

“I think if we had to wait in those lines by ourselves, we definitely wouldn’t have met everyone and have done everything that we did,” she concluded.

Her more recent vlog from Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort caught attention on social media. After riding Expedition Everest, Cassi and her group ran to catch up with someone waiting at the front of the line for Kilimanjaro Safaris.

“Just got off of Everest, and it was so much fun, but now I’m rushing because I’m trying to meet up with Ingrid,” Cassi said. “She’s in line for the Safari, but she’s almost on, so I’m really stressed.”

The Disney influencer didn’t show the posted wait time for Kilimanjaro Safaris, but it typically ranges from around 40 minutes on slow days to two hours on the most crowded days.

“Can’t stand when influencers mention their casual line-cutting at the parks,” a Disney Parks fan wrote on Reddit. “Watching [Cassi’s Castle’s] Animal Kingdom vlog – she apparently rode Everest, then ran to the Safari to meet up with her friend who was almost at the front of the line.”

“She’s mentioned line-cutting previously, like during Princess Night last year where she kept joining other influencers near the front of lines, then even suggested that this was the best way to do after-hours events so you don’t spend the whole event waiting in line,” they continued. “…How is that fair..??”

“Sadly, that happens with a lot of people & Disney will never do anything about it,” another guest replied.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort prohibit line cutting but don’t have strict guidelines on what counts as breaking the rules. If you’re concerned about another guest’s behavior, notify the nearest Disney cast member instead of confronting them or intervening.

Does joining friends at the front of a Disney Park queue count as line cutting? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.