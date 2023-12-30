Kilimanjaro Safaris Animal Terrifies Disney World Guests

A baby zebra on Kilimanjaro Safaris spooked Disney’s Animal Kingdom guests in a video shared on TikTok this month. The animal was one of two Hartmann’s mountain zebra foals born this summer as part of the theme park’s work with the Association of Zoo and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan.

TikTok user @bibbidi.bobbidi.beard shared this video of one of the foals lying down next to an adult zebra, “playing dead.”

“I don’t know how to put this, but I’m kind of a big deal,” said the TikTok sound the guest added to the clip.

“Funniest thing I’ve ever seen on the safari,” he wrote.

The motionless (but totally healthy!) zebra entertained Disney Parks fans online.

“Thought this was jungle cruise for a second,” @disneyfoodiern joked.

More on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The central attraction in Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Kilimanjaro Safaris, is unlike anything you’ll experience at any other theme park. Every safari tour into the multi-acre wildlife reserve is unique, as the animals decide what you’ll see that day. (Don’t miss the Hidden Mickey at the flamingo pool!)

“Set off in an open-air vehicle for a guided tour of a lush African savanna—and spot real animals roaming free,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to over 30 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition.”

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen on your journey into the Harambe Wildlife Reserve? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Resort guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.