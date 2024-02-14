Wizard of Oz-Themed Land Coming To Beloved Theme Park This Year

A brand-new land based on the classic film The Wizard of Oz (1939) is officially coming to one of the most popular theme parks in the world.

Recently, Warner Bros. Movie World announced they are officially opening a new land themed after the classic musical The Wizard of Oz (1939). The Australia-based theme park is set to debut the land later this year.

The popular theme park announced on its TikTok account, with actors dressed as the Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Dorothy Gale. Dorothy gave all of the information in a perfect Judy Garland accent. The caption also gave further details about the expansion, urging guests to “Get ready to Journey Over the Rainbow at [Warner Bros. Movie World] with the world-first Wizard of Oz precinct.”

The video goes on to detail the various attractions of the Wizard of Oz precinct, including two brand-new roller coasters. The first is the Kansas Twister, “An ultimate twist on a Family Boomerang Racer, with dual racing tracks, towering 22 meters high, and whizzing at speeds of 58 km/h!”

The second is based on one of the most iconic villains of all time, the Wicked Witch of the West. Called Flight of the Wicked Witch, this coaster has guests “embark on a wicked adventure aboard a Suspended Family Coaster, soaring at 19 meters high, along a 454-meter track, flying at a maximum speed of 67 km/h.”

What is ‘The Wizard of Oz’?

While it may seem odd to dedicate a section of a theme park to a movie that’s almost 100 years old, The Wizard of Oz has proven to be one of the most influential films of all time. Based on the L. Frank Baum novel of the same name, The Wizard of Oz is arguably the greatest movie musical ever made.

The film features iconic performances from its entire ensemble, which includes Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, Frank Morgan as the titular Wizard, Ray Bolger as Scarecrow, Bret Lahr as the Cowardly Lion, Jack Haley as the Tin Man, Billie Burke as Glinda the Good Witch, and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West.

The movie has gone on to inspire countless different adaptations and spinoffs, including The Wiz (1978), Return To Oz (1985), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), and the Broadway smash Wicked, which is also getting a film adaptation later this year starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba/The Wicked Witch of the West and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The new land will be a massive boon for Warner Bros. Movie World and could potentially make the park a definitive destination for guests from outside of Australia. And timing it with the release of Wicked (2024) is an additional stroke of genius.

What do you want to see in a Wizard of Oz-themed land? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!