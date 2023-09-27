Ariana Grande Takes Over Disney Park Amid Bombshell Cheating Scandal

A certain pop singer and her Broadway star boyfriend are raising eyebrows after they officially stepped out together in public for the first time since news of their alleged extramarital affair broke earlier this year. And they chose to show face at the Happiest Place on Earth, of all places.

If two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ariana Grande wants it, she’s got it. And in this case, it seems like she got something most people wish for — a romantic date night at Walt Disney World Resort. But amid a wave of controversy surrounding her bombshell divorce from real estate broker Dalton Gomez, things are…a bit more complicated than they might seem.

You see, back in July, fans were left stunned after news broke of Grande’s alleged affair with her Wicked (2024) c0-star and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical performer, Ethan Slater. At the time, Slater was married to his high school sweetheart, Lily Jay, with whom he shares one son.

Interestingly enough, a source confirmed to People Magazine earlier that same month that Grande and Gomez had already called it quits on their two-year marriage and had “been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since.

Insiders then revealed that the “7 Rings” singer relationship had quietly entered into a fairly new romance with Slater, and news of Slater’s official separation from his estranged wife came shortly thereafter. Although the former couples have yet to share what exactly caused their splits, Jay took to social media to blast Grande after she officially filed for divorce in July, saying, “She’s not a girl’s girl.”

The media frenzy surrounding Grande and Slater’s admittedly messy relationship has since died down, though many fans were quick to comment after Grande and Gomez simultaneously filed for divorce earlier this month, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

And now, it looks like Grande and Slater are making their romance theme park official after the couple was spotted at Walt Disney World Resort over the weekend.

As reported by TMZ, newly-surfaced pictures and videos (via @TheJuicePop) show the “Glinda” and “Boq” actors hanging out with friends and family in Orlando, Florida, seemingly enjoying the VIP treatment as a private tour guide takes them from attraction to attraction.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater at Disney recently. 🏰💖 pic.twitter.com/nYIRvFqaYT — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) September 26, 2023

Although Slater and Gomez donned hats and hoodies, clearly trying to go incognito, their efforts didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from taking notice. Still, walking arm-in-arm, it seems like the couple didn’t mind having all eyes on them with such a public outing.

While the pair didn’t cause much of a ruckus during their time at Walt Disney World, Grande’s reputation with theme parks remains spotty, to say the least. The pop star is a huge Disney fan and regularly frequents the parks, often cutting lines and ordering entire attractions to be closed in her wake.

To clarify, A-listers are accompanied by a Park employee as is standard procedure – partly because they can shell out the thousands of dollars for a VIP Tour Guide to enjoy their experience better, but also partly because it helps prevent the celebrity from causing a frenzy mid-Park.

According to @teresa_jack on TikTok, Grande has firmly made her way onto the blacklist of many Disney Cast Members, claiming that VIP Tour Guides hate the renowned celebrity “more than anyone.”

“Oh, no, no, no. Ariana Grande doesn’t just cut lines, okay? She shuts them down,” said the TikToker. “Ariana Grande comes out here and says, ‘No, the whole Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster? Shut the whole thing down, okay?”

@teresa_jack NOBODY HAS WORSE EXPERIENCES WITH ARI THAN GUEST RELATIONS CAST MEMBERS 😂😂😂. I am FURIOUS with #ethanslater but know this behavior is regular for #arianagrande and I just can’t keep defending her. She’s rude to service industry people and this is some evil stepmother bs. #disney #castmember #disneycastmember im not a cm but everyone who works for me is a former CM and i have made my way around orlando 😂😂😂 ♬ Clair de lune/Debussy – もつ

And this is far from the only theme park-related incident involving Grande. More recently, the pop scarlet came under fire for supposedly causing a massive fuss during a past visit to Halloween Horror Nights, with a Universal Studios Florida employee claiming that Grande was “super rude to the Team Members” and demanded free food, golf cart transportation, and skip-the-line privileges – all so “she wouldn’t be seen.”

Still, Disney seems to hold the record for Grande-level interruptions, with many cast members sharing their own experiences dealing with Grande online. Supposedly, the “thank u next” crooner has a history of forcing attractions to be shut down for hours, kicking all guests out of the queue so she could ride alone or with her friends.

We can only hope that Grande and her new beau weren’t causing too many disruptions during their latest visit to Walt Disney World.

Are you surprised to see Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande out and about amid each of their ongoing divorces? What do you think about the “Problem” singer’s rumored theme park behavior? Let us know in the comments below.