Report: Ariana Grande and Taron Egerton Disney’s Picks to Lead ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake

Over the years, Disney films have entranced audiences with their rich and enchanting heritage. The unwavering dedication of The Walt Disney Company to creativity, ingenuity, and emotionally strong storytelling has woven their movies into the very tapestry of mainstream culture, ensuring their lasting influence for many generations to come. Starting with the groundbreaking debut of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Disney has consistently presented an array of timeless classics. Ranging from films like The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), and Frozen (2013), to unexpectedly successful endeavors like Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney’s collection is brimming with narratives that have delighted multiple generations.

Now, the next live-action reboots and remakes are scheduled to release — with Snow White currently in production, an upcoming American musical fantasy movie, is under the direction of Marc Webb, featuring a screenplay penned by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. This film will adapt the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs animated film itself drew inspiration from the Brothers Grimm fairy tale of 1812. Taking the lead roles are Rachel Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. However, the casting choices have sparked criticism, particularly concerning the decision to cast individuals who are not little people in roles that were originally depicted as dwarfs, as well as the choice of a Latina actress for the role of Snow White.

But Snow White will not be the end of the remake road for The Walt Disney Company. It seems like the next Disney reboot is already gearing up to decide on who will star in its central roles.

Hercules, the Next Disney Remake

Disney’s 1997 animated film Hercules is a vibrant reimagining of ancient Greek mythology (though with the Roman god’s name), following the journey of Hercules (voiced by Tate Donovan), a young demigod who aspires to become a true hero and regain his place among the gods of Mount Olympus. Stripped of his divine powers as an infant and raised on Earth, Hercules embarks on a quest to prove his worthiness, facing challenges and forging friendships along the way, including his loyal trainer and comical satyr Philoctetes AKA Phil (voiced by Danny DeVito), and the spirited Megara (voiced by Susan Egan). Fueled by humor, adventure, and catchy musical numbers, the film captures Hercules’ growth from “Zero to Hero” as he battles the villainous Hades (voiced by James Woods) and seeks to reclaim his position on Mount Olympus, ultimately discovering that true heroism lies within his heart.

Famously utilizing gospel music and a (somewhat incongruous) but very eye-catching, Las Vegas-inspired aesthetic to tell the originally Greek tale, the new reboot will allegedly make use of a “TikTok” aesthetic concept instead, to appeal to Gen Z and “TikTok Generation” movie-goers.

Now, Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello has come forward with the bombshell that Disney are in fact narrowing down casting their main leads — despite previous reports indicating one Kim Kardashian was being scouted for the role of Meg.

And the stars eyed for the titular character and his feisty friend and lover? They appear to be Welsh actor Taron Egerton (Kingsman, Rocketman) and pop diva Ariana Grande (Glinda the Good Witch/Galinda Upland in the upcoming Wicked) as Hercules and Megara AKA Meg, respectively:

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande are being eyed for the roles of Hercules and Megara in the live-action Disney movie

Guy Ritchie, recognized as the director behind the 2019 Disney live-action version of Aladdin, which achieved over $1 billion in worldwide earnings, is set to lead Hercules. Renowned for his successful films like the Sherlock Holmes series starring Robert Downey Jr., and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Ritchie’s directorial prowess is well-established. The film will be produced by Karen Gilchrist and Jeffrey Silver, who previously collaborated on The Lion King (2019) remake, and by Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) Joe and Anthony Russo through AGBO. The script will be penned by Dave Callaham, celebrated for crafting blockbusters such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (upcoming). The live-action Hercules will definitely run in the Disney family.

With Egerton seeming to be in (and rumored to be in) nearly everything these days (see: numerous MCU X-Men Wolverine reports) and popular singer Ariana Grande at the helm, this new Disney endeavor would no doubt do well with younger audiences. Whether the TikTok-themed remake will stand the test of time however, would be an entirely different matter.

What do you think of Disney’s possible Hercules and Megara? Do Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande fit the roles? Share your thoughts in the comments below!