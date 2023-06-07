Kim Kardashian Could Star in Live-Action Hercules

A new casting choice for the Hercules live-action remake has been put forward.

For many years, Disney films have captivated audiences with their illustrious and mesmerizing history. The Walt Disney Company’s steadfast commitment to creativity, innovation, and heartfelt storytelling has firmly embedded their movies into the very fabric of popular culture, ensuring their enduring presence for years to come. Since the groundbreaking release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Disney has consistently delivered a remarkable series of timeless classics. From beloved films such as The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), and Frozen (2013), to unexpected Disney Park-inspired hits like Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney’s repertoire is filled with tales that have entertained multiple generations.

The Disney live-action conundrum

Beyond their entertainment value, these movies have pushed the boundaries of animation and narrative techniques, showcasing Disney’s unwavering dedication to excellence. As a result, Disney has garnered an immense and devoted global following, cementing their position as a true icon of storytelling magic.

However, there has been recent criticism of Disney’s frequent and (often critically questionable) attempts at reworking their existing animated canon into “live-action”, CGI-heavy projects.

The live-action brand of Disney movies has always been more “miss” rather than “hit”. Movies like The Lion King (2019), Mulan (2021), and more recently Peter Pan and Wendy (2023) have been often cited as “soulless” or “uninspired retreads” — even if movies like Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid (2023) appear to hit the mark for audiences, more or less.

On top of that, not-so-well-received announcements of an upcoming Lion King live action cinematic universe and 2016 animated film Moana live action movie in the works — it seems natural that concerns would arise turning something as bright, campy, and animated as Hercules (1997) into live-action. And this new potential leak is raising more than a few eyebrows.

Hercules, and live-action Megara

Hercules is a beloved animated film produced by Disney that reimagines the legendary Greek hero in a comedic and family-friendly way. Released in 1997, the movie features the voice talents of Tate Donovan as Hercules, the son of Zeus and Hera (voiced by Rip Torn and Samantha Eggar, respectively). Hercules is stripped of his godly powers and raised as a mortal on Earth by Hades (James Woods), god of the underworld. On a quest to regain his divine status and find where he truly belongs, Hercules embarks on a heroic journey filled with adventure, self-discovery, and the pursuit of true heroism. Along the way, he encounters colorful characters voiced by Danny DeVito as Philoctetes, Susan Egan as Megara, and Bobcat Goldthwait as Hades’ sidekick Pain — among many others. With its catchy Las Vegas-inspired gospel musical numbers, vibrant animation, and blend of humor and heart, Hercules has become a cherished part of Disney’s animated legacy, captivating audiences of all ages.

Known insider source My Time To Shine Hello recently brought up the idea of media personality Kim Kardashian taking on the role of Meg AKA Megara in the incoming live-action version of Hercules, originally portrayed by actress Susan Egan in the animated classic:

Now that Kim Kardashian is getting serious about getting into acting do you want to see her take on the role of Meg in the live action Hercules movie? — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 6, 2023

Almost immediately, the internet responded — in a strong negative. Amid a slew of negative reactions GIFs and general upset, Twitter user Jake Ellenbogen chimed in with a vehement:

I don’t want to see her at all — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) June 6, 2023

While @jayBamaFan1 floated the idea that perhaps Hollywood was getting a little bit “desperate”:

Hollywood is getting desperate — JayBamaFan CG Meat Machine (@jayBamaFan1) June 7, 2023

Others yet had suggestions for other actresses to take on the role — like @sebasneedy putting forth actor-singer Ariana Grande as a potential Megara:

sorry but that role is for ariana grande!! — sebas (@sebasneedy) June 6, 2023

Seeing as Grande is set to star as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, it would make a lot of sense for Disney to cast the younger (trendier?) star. Although there has been no official word from Disney regarding the casting of Hercules — it’s safe to say that this potential insider leak is riling up the general public.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian as Megara in Hercules’ live action remake? Share your thoughts in the comments below!