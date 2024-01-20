Update Given on ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Remake, Promises To Modernize the Classic Film

Director Kenya Barris has shared an update on his upcoming reboot of the cinematic classic The Wizard of Oz (1939).

First announced in 2022, the remake of The Wizard of Oz will put a fresh spin on the beloved musical film. While there’s no word on whether audiences can expect reprises of iconic tracks such as “Over the Rainbow” or “Ding Dong The Witch is Dead,” Barris is thought to totally reimagine Dorothy’s adventures in Oz.

The director – who previously created and led the ABC sitcom Black-ish and directed the Disney+ remake of White People Can’t Jump (2023) – recently spoke to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival about the project. Not only did Barris confirm that the script is done, but he revealed a few differences between the remake and the original.

“The original Wizard of Oz took place during the Great Depression and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through,” Barris explained. “I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be.”

While the original film saw Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto transported to Oz from her home in Kansas via a tornado, the remake will apparently take place in the Bottoms, a huge apartment complex located in Inglewood, California.

“It’s ultimately a hero’s journey, someone thinks something’s better than where they’re at, and they go and realize that where they’re at is where they should be,” said Barris. “I want people to be proud and happy about where they’re from. But I want the world to take a look at it and I hope that will come through.”

Barris – who is also working on a remake of the Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) – also addressed his stance on the increasing trend of recycling IP. While he admitted that adapting or reimagining any beloved intellectual property will generate backlash, he also remained confident that it can be a good thing.

“I’m still a believer in IP,” he said. “I think I get shit for it sometimes but I believe that the idea of some of those great stories – stories are all told again and again and again. So having the opportunity to take some of those IPs and tell them from a different point of a view is a gift that I hopefully keep getting.”

Before we get a remake of The Wizard of Oz, we’ll first return to Oz with the release of Wicked (2024). The first installment in a two-part adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical is due to hit theaters on November 27. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba Thropp, the future Wicked Witch of the West, while Ariana Grande portrays Glinda Upland, who will one day be known as Glinda the Good.

